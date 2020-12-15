Pompano Beach, FL...December 14, 2020...Bell I No, driven by John MacDonald for harness racing trainer Tee Wine and the Jemaxpo Racing Stable, spoiled Southwind Amazon's quest for a 100th career victory by scoring a narrow victory in Pompano Park's $11,500 Open Handicap Pace on Sunday night (December 13).

The eight year-old gelded son of Rock N Roll Heaven , who has made a habit of scoring many of his wins on the front end, was "forced" to grab the garden seat this time around, collaring the favored Southwind Amazon (Tyler Smith) at mid-stretch and then holding off the challenge of the 25 to 1 outsider, Kinnder Jackson (MIke Simons) to score by a head in 1:50.2.

Southwind Amazon did finish third, three-parts-of-a-length away, while Lyons Night Hawk and Seeing Eye Single picked up the final two awards in the classy octet.

At the outset, Southwind Amazon (post 2) and Bell I No (post 4) got in a bit of a war with Amazon stuffing Bell I No in the pocket an eighth into the mile.

With an opening panel in :26.4 and half in :55.3, these two remained one-two until Ideal Feeling applied some moderate pressure at the third station in 1:22.4.

In the lane, Southwind Amazon put that threat away but Bell I No, rallied when finding a seam to take charge a sixteenth out, holding off the fastest closing Kinnder Jackson by ahead.

After the race, trainer Tee Wine said, "I know John (MacDonald) wanted to control things like he did a couple of weeks ago when he wired in 1:49.3 (the fastest mile of the meeting) but, sometimes, things don't work out they way you plan."

MacDonald echoed the trainers sentiments when he said, "I know he's won most of his races on the front end recently but it was obvious that Tyler (Smith's) horse wasn't going to give it up, so I took the pocket and it worked out just fine!"

For Bell I No, making his 150th career start, it was his 32 career win to push his lifetime bounty to $372,505 to go along with his mark of 1:48.4 this season at The Meadowlands. He's racked up 10 wins this semester and $105,584 earnings.

Off as the third choice at 5 to 1, Bell I No paid $13.40 to win.

The $10,000 Open II pace went to Real Peace, with Ricky Macomber, Jr., in his sulky. The five year-old altered son of Real Desire made two moves in the mile to score a handy win in 1:52--the winning margin 1 3/4 lengths over Mach West (Wally Hennessey) with Caviart Reagan (Kevin Wallis) next. Plus One and Dash Of Danger picked up the minors in the field of eight.

Real Peace, trained by Devan Miller for Sylvia Burke, left from the coveted five post to take charge early, yielded at the opening :27 panel, and re-claimed the top spot and coasted through fractions of :56 and a picked-up 1:23.4 before a :28.1 coast home sealed the issue.

Real Peace won for the fifth time in 25 starts and sent his 2020 earnings to $53,163 and $213,283 lifetime.

The entire Sunday night program produced several photo finishes with the closest in the third race in which all the six starters were clocked in 1:53.3 with that nod going to Whatchyastarinat, driven by Bryce Fenn for trainer Gene Miller and the Wolfswinkel Pacers, Inc. stable. Whatchyastarinat was also making his 150th career start which now includes 27 wins and $230,064 in bounty.

Racing continues Monday with a $15,000 guaranteed Pick-4 pool (12% takeout) and a Super Hi-5 jackpot finale at $9,500. Post time is 7:20 p.m.

Reported by John Berry for Pompano Park