Gr. II action at Paris-Vincennes

December 24, 2016 - The Gr. II Prix Une de Mai (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, ten two year-olds) was won by 1.13.3kr timed and 6.4/1 odds Erming d’Oliverie (2f Scipion du Goutier -Theze d’Oliverie) reined by Franck Nivard for harness racing trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie de l’Oliverie. 1.7/1 Epice Turgot (2f Orlando Vici -Kippa Turgot) finished second for J-M Bazire, trainer Fabrice Souloy and breeder/owner Mme. Th. Hoste, owner of Scarlet Turgot. 6.8/1 Ecume de Reville (2f Hand du Vivier -Perle Villetrot) was third best with Eric Raffin up for trainer/owner Frederic Prat, ahead of good gaited 21.2/1 Ere Nouvelle (2f Love You -Kidea) driven by Gabriel Gelormini for trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Kevin Tebirent. Kidea is a daughter of Extreme Dream from a Workaholic mare that is quite a producer (nine foals, seven money winners including US$4.768mm Ready Cash and US$300k plus winner Upper Class, both by Indy de Vive .

The Gr. II Prix Jules Lemonnier (monte, Gr. II, purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) was the feature of the day and last career start of legendary mare Scarlet Turgot (10f Dahir de Prelong -Noella de Massy) the was 9/10 favorite and ridden by Alexandre Abrivard for Mme Th. Hoste, breeder Christian Hoste and trainer Yannick Alain Briand. She was game on the lead and nipped at the line by winning 3/1 Bellisima France (5f Blue Dream -Quanta Rosa Sun) handled by trainer/owner Matthieu Abrivard clocked in 1.11.6kr (mile race 1:55.04) off quick fractions (1.09.4kr at 1500 to go; 1.10.9kr at the 1000; 1.12.2kr with 500 remaining), the closing 500 was lightning fast. 25/1 Texas de l’Iton (9g Cygnus d’Odyssee -Iladia de l’Iton) was a game third for trainer Hughes Levesque and jockey Mathieu Mottier. The event was “exceptionnalle” on this Christmas weekend.

The Gr. III Prix Constant Herview (purse €105,000, 2850 meters, 11 starters) went to rallying Blue Grass (5f Ready Cash -Princesse Natacha). Racing barefoot, the Gabriel Gelormini reined winner is trained by Philippe Allaire for breeder/owner Christophe Toulonge and was timed in 1.13.7kr off even fractions. This 19.6/1 odds winner defeated 6.4/1 Baladin Hongrois (5g Bon Conseil -Relodie Hongroise) handed by trainer Arnaud Desmottes. Third was 19/1 Arlington Dream (f Ready Cash -Ialla Chairchamp) with Yoann Lebourgeois driving for trainer Allaire and owner Frederic Sauque. Fourth was 8.4/1 Archangel AM (6g Going Kronos -No More Time) with Pierre Vercruysse up for trainer Lutfi Kolgjini and Stall Behall.

The Prix Strasbourg (purse €88,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) went to 14/1 Ustie Haufor(8f Niky -Lara du Houlbet) clocked in 1.14.4kr for Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 3.8/1 Une Serenade (8f Gazouillis -Moonlight Serenade) was next for Eric Raffin and 8.4/1 Univers de Daidou was third for trainer/driver Thierry Duvaldestin.

Today’s opening round of a superb holiday Paris-Vincennes program was the Prix de Luynes (purse €55,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) and the 1.13.2kr winner was 15/1 Carlo de Carsi (4g Ismael du Pont -Orence de Carsi) for owner/trainer Jean Michel Baudouin and driven by Jean-Michel Bazire. 30.1/1 Cristal River (4m Quaker Jet -Olga de la Grenne) took second for Gabriel Gelorminim trainer Sebastian Guarato and owner Gerard Manzi. Third was 5.1/1 Carenza Turbo (4m Ganymede -Poesie de Vigne) with Eric Raffin up for trainer Fabrice Souloy and Ecurie Turbo.