Extraordinaire performance in €700,000 Monte

January 22, 2017 - 3.2/1 second choice Bellissima France (6f Blue Dream -Quanta Rosa Sun) tracked the pace before making a strong move in the lane to wear down 18.8/1 Tornade du Digeon (10f Jag de Bellouet -Herlane du Terme) to win the harness racing Gr. I Monte Prix de Cornulier (purse €700,000, 2700 meters, 16 starters) at Vincennes.

Owner/trainer/jockey Matthieu Abrivard piloted Bellissima France to a 1.13kr victory, well off the 1.12kr record set by Quif de Villeneuve.

Tornade du Digeon raced gamely for Eric Raffin, trainer J-M Bazire and owner J-Y Roze. 1.7/1 Bilibili (6m Niky -Quetty du Donjan) was third for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer L.Cl. Abrivard and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon. 8.6/1 Attentionally (7f Jasmin de Flore -Intentionally) was fourth for David Thomain and breeder/owner/trainer Paul Viel, ahead of 4.7/1 Bird Parker (6m Ready Cash -Belisha) for Anthony Barrier, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Elisabeth Allaire.

The exceptional event also honored last year’s winner Scarlet Turgot and her connections. She was on display pre-race and will be bred to Ready Cash in 2017.

