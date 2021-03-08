It was part-celebration, part spectacle, but more than anything else, the "race that stops the Mallee" - the Birchip Mallee Bull Cup - showcased the strength of harness racing's grass roots in Victoria.

A boisterous crowd exceeded all expectations, the racing was competitive and track records were broken - and one of the club's most loyal supporters, trainer-driver Michael Bellman made the day his own.

Bellman has not missed a Mallee Bull Cup meeting in the remote north west Victorian town (population 600 and home to the legendary "Mallee Bull" since the community won its battle for racing to return in 2016.

The popular Ararat horseman collected a treble, including both the feature events, the Mallee Bull Cup, and the inaugural Mallee Bull Trotters Cup - and fittingly he won a bonus for a track record and the $1000 drivers' challenge.

Birchip Harness Racing Club Secretary Brad Sharp was ecstatic because two weeks ago the club was facing the prospect of holding the cup without a crowd at all, due to COVID-19.

"Then we were given the okay to have 500 people, so we did all our COVID planning for that...then last week we found out we could have a thousand people here, and we went pretty close to that," Sharp said.

The big crowd was treated to some great racing around the tight Birchip circuit, but Bellman clearly claimed the driving honors. He won the first race, a heat of the Mallee Landscapes Pace with a horse he trains himself Gracie Cullen (Alta Christiano - Grace Anatomy (Island Fantasy), then followed up with a front-running win in the TMC Environ Mallee Bull Trotters Cup with the Brent Lilley trained Mass Destruction (Muscle Mass - Tijuana Glass (Chiola Hanover).

"The way he trotted at Melton last night (when he broke in the score up) he wasn't great, and you had to wonder how he might go on this track from the standing start," Bellman said.

"But he pinged away and didn't put a foot wrong - I have found over the years that often they can go a bit better the next day," he said.



Harness racing is alive and well in north west Victoria– the square gaiters lining up in front of Mallee trees for the Birchip Trotters Cup standing start

The third leg of Bellman's treble came in the Sharp's Bakery Mallee Bull Cup for St Arnaud trainer Denis McIntyre.

Honest seven-year-old Dot The Eye (Shadow Play - Jatiki Miss (DM Dilinger) has been ultra-consistent, but broke through for his first win in seven months and his seventh career victory courtesy of a textbook drive by Bellman.



Crowds are back at the races: Dot The Eye and Michael Bellman (down the outside in green colors) finished too strongly in the Mallee Bull Cup

"It was fantastic just to have people hanging over the fence and loving the atmosphere - it's just great to have crowds back at the races," Bellman said.

"I come to this meeting every year because there are always heats into finals at the Charlton Cup, and that suits some of our horses. But it's what grass roots racing is all about.

"There was a cricket club reunion on here as well, and there'd still be (three hours after the last race) probably nearly a thousand people here dancing to the band and having a great time."

Adding to the vibe was the Irish-Australian folk band Old Melbourne Road the band of Dunnstown trainer-driver brothers John and David Murphy.

Secretary Brad Sharp said the festive atmosphere at Birchip was becoming well-known in harness racing circles across Victoria.

"Yes, the weather certainly fell our way today, but we are building our cup into an event that people want to come and experience, and I think that showed today," Sharp said.

"People really enjoyed the fact that there was an opportunity to be out and about at an event. It's a credit to all the people who worked so hard behind the scenes to make it happen, especially when there was so much uncertainty," he said.

"A lot of clubs struggle to get people involved, particularly younger people - but we have a committee of 28, and all but eight are under 45 years of age and they're fantastic.

"We were lucky too to have Trots Club Victoria CEO Carl Coady and Ballarat CEO Paul Rowse here, as well as our Federal Member Anne Webster and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, who presented the Cup.

"It's great for all those people to see how good these events are, how important they are to our communities and how much people enjoy them."

View the Birchip results click here!

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura