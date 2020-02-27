Lady Jadore is a bargain

When Annie Belton went to last year’s Australian Pacing Gold Sale she had no plan to buy lot 548, a filly by Tintin In America out of Ima High Rolla.

Belton, alongside husband Colin, only came across the filly, bred by John Coffey at Patrician Park, when they looked at another yearling in Patrician Park’s draft.

“I said to John ‘my goodness who is this’,” she said.

“She looked exactly like Dior Mia More.

“Colin said to me ‘I still like the other one’, so I just kept her under wraps.”

Belton would go on to buy three yearlings at last year’s APG sale all from Patrician Park.

She forked out $40,000 for a Tintin In America filly out of I Am Special and $20,000 for a Warrawee Needy filly out of Right Of Passage.

However, it was the other Tintin In America filly Belton really wanted and was confident she was getting a bargain.

“I paid $40,000 for the one we originally went to look at and we went up to $20,000 for the other filly,” she said.

“Not one person got this other filly out to look at though and I was rapt.

“I know John breeds his horses really well.

“She was the one I really wanted and I got her for $5,000 which is an added bonus.

“I said to my daughters ‘I’ve seen this filly at John’s and I think you should all have a share’.”

That $5,000 filly is Lady Jadore, unbeaten from two starts and a winner of last week’s The West Australian 2YO Fillies Sales Classic Heat (1730m).

Lady Jadore rated 2.00.0 in the heat last week and led all the way from barrier three.

She rated slightly slower than the other heat on the evening taken out by the Aiden De Campo trained and driven Secret Reaction.

Regardless of the result in this Friday’s $100,000 final, the $5,000 buy has already pocketed more than $10,000 in prize money and is giving the Belton family quite the ride.