PHOTOS from Sun Stakes Saturday at Pocono

Here are photos of the big winners on Sun Stakes Saturday at Mohegan Sun Pocono Downs. Photos by Raymond Lance and Curtis Salonick.

Brian Sears won two Sun Stakes as he captured the $500,000 Ben Franklin Open Pace Final with McWicked for trainer Casie Colemen in 1:49.3.

In the $500,000 Max Hempt Final for three-year-old pacers saw Springsteen a 15-1 upset winner by a head for driver Simon Allard in 1:48.3.

The $500,000 Earl Beal, Jr. Memorial for three-year-old trotters saw Crystal Fashion and driver Tim Tetrick win in 1:51.4.

In the $300,000 James Lynch Memorial for three-year-old pacing fillies, it was Kissin In The Sand and driver Scott Zeron, roughing it out on the outside against Yourmycandygirl and just getting up at the finish in 1:49.3.

With a great burst of speed in the stretch, Split The House and driver Brian Sears nipped Boogie Shuffle (Dave Miller) at the wire to win the $75,000 Ben Franklin consolaton pace in 1:49.

Split The House won by half a length. Dealt A Winner (Brett Miller) was third. Split The House went off at odds of 14-1 and paid $31.20 to win.

A tick or so faster was Courtly Choice and driver David Miller as they won the $75,000 Max Hempt consolation race in 1:48.4.

Brett Miller and Fifydallarbill were able to hold off Moosonee and driver Tim Tetrick to win the $75,000 Earl Beal Jr. Consoltation Trot in 1:52.1.