Day At The Track

PHOTOS from Sun Stakes Saturday at Pocono

12:34 PM 01 Jul 2018 NZST
Springsteen, harness racing Springsteen, harness racing McWicked, harness racing Crystal Fashion, harness racing Kissin In The Sand, harness racing Split The House, harness racing Courtly Choice, harness racing Fiftydallarbill, harness racing
Springsteen sticks his head in front over a wall of horses in the $500,000 Hempt Final in 1:48.3.
Curtis Salonick photo
Another view showing Simon Allard driving Springteen past a wall of horses to win the Max Hempt $500,000 Final
Raymond K. Lance photo
McWicked and driver Brian Sears win the $500,000 Ben Franklin Pace in 1:49.3.
Raymond K. Lance photo
Crystal Fashion and driver Tim Tetrick capture the $500,000 Earl Beal, Jr. Memorial Final
Raymond K. Lance photo
Kissin In The Sand upsets Yourmycandygirl in 1:49.3 to win the $300,000 James Lynch Final
Raymond K. Lance photo
Split The House and driver Brian Sears win Ben Franklin consolation race in 1:49
Raymond K. Lance photo
Courtly Choice and driver David Miller scored in Max Hempt consolation race in 1:48.4
Raymond K. Lance photo
Brett Miller & Fiftydallarbill get up at the wire over Tim Tetrick & Moosonee in the Earl Beal Jr. Memorial Consolation in 1:52.1.
Raymond K. Lance photo
Here are photos of the big winners on Sun Stakes Saturday at Mohegan Sun Pocono Downs. Photos by Raymond Lance and Curtis Salonick.

Brian Sears won two Sun Stakes as he captured the $500,000 Ben Franklin Open Pace Final with McWicked for trainer Casie Colemen in 1:49.3.

In the $500,000 Max Hempt Final for three-year-old pacers saw Springsteen a 15-1 upset winner by a head for driver Simon Allard in 1:48.3.

The $500,000 Earl Beal, Jr. Memorial for three-year-old trotters saw Crystal Fashion and driver Tim Tetrick win in 1:51.4.

In the $300,000 James Lynch Memorial for three-year-old pacing fillies, it was Kissin In The Sand and driver Scott Zeron, roughing it out on the outside against Yourmycandygirl and just getting up at the finish in 1:49.3.

With a great burst of speed in the stretch, Split The House and driver Brian Sears nipped Boogie Shuffle (Dave Miller) at the wire to win the $75,000 Ben Franklin consolaton pace in 1:49. 

Split The House won by half a length. Dealt A Winner (Brett Miller) was third. Split The House went off at odds of 14-1 and paid $31.20 to win. 

A tick or so faster was Courtly Choice and driver David Miller as they won the $75,000 Max Hempt consolation race in 1:48.4.

Brett Miller and Fifydallarbill were able to hold off Moosonee and driver Tim Tetrick to win the $75,000 Earl Beal Jr. Consoltation Trot in 1:52.1.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

 

