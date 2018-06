There was a live Standardbred race horse to greet race fans as they came into the grandstand entrance.

Both Sylvain Filion and Louis-Phillipe Roy came early to the track to meet and greet the hundreds of race fans that came to see them compete.

From the Quebec Jockey Club

- Even before the first race was held, the festivities at the Hippodrome 3R for the inaugural Ben Hur Cup, were well underway.