Ben Hur Cup set at H3R; wager decided on

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The stage is set for the inaugural Ben Hur Cup at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday and both harness racing drivers in this classic face-off, have agreed to a "gentleman's wager" for the event.

The Ben Hur Cup will pit the champion, Sylvain Filion, against the challenger, Louis-Phillipe Roy in eight tournament races, the 2nd through the 9th on the 10-race program.

The first and tenth races are the second round of the Quebec-Bred Series for four and five-year-old pacers and it was decided that stakes races should not be used for the competition.

After the post position draw on Tuesday, both drivers took turns selecting the horses they wanted to drive. They also had to make their selections insuring that they each had one of the eight post positions for the eight races, which was no easy task.

"First of all," Roy said. "I want to thank my scouting team and everybody that helped me with the draft of horses I will drive. I'm very confident with all the selections we've made. Among the selections, I would say that Loves A Challenge is my best bet while Akoya is my spot play."

“I feel very confident that I will win the tournament,” Filion said. “I like the horses I got. I under rated about difficult it would be to select the horses I am driving. I did not think it would be that hard. But this was the best way to do it, very fair for both of us.”

The point system for the Ben Hur Cup will be as follows:

First place - 8 points

Second place - 7 points

Third place - 6 points

Fourth place - 5 points

Fifth place - 4 points

Sixth place -3 points

Seventh place - 2 points

Eight place - 1 point

Race fans from across the world via Facebook were asked what the "gentleman wager" between these two great drivers should be. The wager agreed upon by Filion and Roy that was suggested by the race fans is that the loser of the competition will have to pull a jog cart up and down in front of the grandstand with the winner aboard holding the Ben Hur Cup.

"I just hope for Sylvain that he has good shoeing," Roy laughed. "I don't want him to make a break while pulling me around in the race bike."

“I have told him (LPR) that I was fine with the wager,” Filion laughed. “But I told him I weigh a little bit more than you and that he might have a hard time carrying me all around. I don’t know if he could make it a whole mile.”

We are sure this will make for some great video and photographs and a lot of laughs and cheers from the race fans.

First race post time is 12:50 pm.

Both Filion and Roy will be in the grandstand at 11:30 am for a special meet and greet autograph session.

There is also the special video done by H3R for the Ben Hur Cup at https://youtu.be/v4LachSZyTo.

For a free race program for Sunday's card, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.