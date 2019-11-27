Sporting war declared! Inter Dominion 2019

There's a bond between Australians and Kiwis. Forged through fighting and dying side by side. You took Beersheba with your Light Horse, stormed the Nek and Lone Pine with all you had, we held Quinn's Post and claimed the heights of Chunuk Bair... for a while. The empire used us, took a generation of our young men from us, and in the process tied us together forever.

It's a bond (albeit diluted with political and economic differences) that continues till this day.

It's also a bond that's been tested from time to time...

On the 1st of February 1981 Trevor Chappell slowly approached the popping crease, bent over his left knee and rolled down a declaration of ever-lasting sporting war. Brian McKechnie, at the end of the 22 yard pitch, played an exquisite, stunted looking block and then flung his bat skywards...

How dare you Chappell we quipped. How dare you Australia.

Of course the sporting rivalry between our nations was going on long before that now infamous affair but nothing seems to have made our little Kiwi veins pump so hot with rage. Rage at the injustice of it, rage that you could even conceive such a cowardly act, rage at the fact that we would have drawn the match because Mckechnie would have hit that last ball for six.

That under-arm incident seems to have taken an almost mythical character throughout the years. It's become a form of propaganda, talked up and embellished by Kiwis to stir the competitive juices. It's a call-to-arms for us and something that you don't really care about anymore, or you want to forget for once and for all.

So it is that in the coming weeks that same red-hot sporting rivalry will once more flare up and entertain all that come to see it, this time at Alexandra Park in the 2019 edition of the Inter Dominion Championships.

Over two weeks the top horses in Australasia will scorch the track in hope of glory. Yes, it'll be a stable and a horse that is victorious, but for once in racing it will, in some form, be celebrated also as a victory for country.

You dust-faced fly-blown Aussies don't stand a chance...

We're playing at home, we've got top quality stock and know the lay of the land. Sure, we've been dealt a few injury blows but our Kiwi chances are still spearheaded by the All Stars juggernaut ( I will not mention that the Rasmussen girl might be one of you) and if that wonder stable fails then the quality of the Barry Purdon and Robert Dunn barns will provide more than enough resistance to see us through.

The trotting competition looks to be heavily in our favour, the emergence of Habibi Inta and his dominant Dominion Handicap win further adds to that opinion (although I admit the Australian trotting results during New Zealand Cup week were strong). In the pacing ranks you threaten to provide us with a sterner test given the greater numbers and grand circuit records in play... but this is fortress Alexandra Park! It's impenetrable walls (that look like new apartments) now rising before us all. This is our series!

Don't get me wrong you Aussies will be game for sure. You'll act like one of those hideous snakes you have, you'll curl yourselves up in a ball ready to strike at even the smallest glimpse of opportunity. You'll bring a fierce racing style that asks no quarter and shows no mercy. You'll park us out three wide in a heartbeat and hammer our front runners, You'll serve it up from 1000m out from home and not blink an eye-lid. You'll back your horses to beat ours every time you appear from the stables and step defiantly onto the track.

The Inter Dominion series should offer great racing, competitive at every turn of the track. It's going to be the ultimate Trans-Tasman competition. The All Black jersey against the Baggy Green. The test match on grit.

Let the best horses win, as long as they're Kiwis, and let harness racing prosper because of it.

Ben McMillan

Harnesslink Media.