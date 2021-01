Jason Bonnington and Kirsten Graham preview the big Garrards Horse & Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup card in this week’s harness racing Digital Show.

They were joined by trainers Kate Hargreaves, David Miles and Paul Males to get some insights into their chances as the Trots Country Cups Championship gets under way.

For the full fields for the Bendigo card click here.

