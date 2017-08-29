New York Sire Stakes held at Monticello

With school, almost in session, the local stock of caulk was in short supply as five of the six New York Sire Stake events where won by harness racing favorites at Monticello Raceway on Monday afternoon August 28. Horse's on the front end, won nine of the cards ten races on a chilly afternoon with temperatures only in the mid 60's with a strong intermittent back side wind.

The first division of Sire Stakes, a 6-horse field went for a purse of $39,200, the race unfolded as anticipated, which saw the heavy favorite In A Single Bound, a winner of 4 NYSS events already this year, carve out fractions of 27.4, 56:3, 1:25.1 in a wire to wire effort to score well in hand in 1:53.2 by 2 lengths, Cultural Paradise (Scott Zeron) was second followed by Americas Fleet (Marcus Miller). The gelded son of Roll With Joe - Armbro Bianca earned his 9th victory of the year for owners Dennis and Simone Noud of Saratoga Springs NY, he was steered to victory by regular Billy Dobson and trainer Monica Krist. The win upped his seasonal earnings to over $155,000 and remains the leading point earner in his category.

Benji's Best, starting from the rail was making his 1st start since his Empire Breeders Classic consolation win on August 20 at Tioga Downs. Matt Kakaley, who has enjoyed an excellent Sire Stakes meet at Monticello Raceway this summer got the driving assignment when Dave Miller/Heavens Gait were a late scratch. Kakaley rated Benji's Best to the 1/4 in of 28.1, Outcast Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) who made a brief bobble in the first turn, had regained his composure and was parked 4th at the half, as the field past that marker in 57.0 Outcast Blue Chip was still parked at the ¾ marker in 1:25.3 as he continued the overland route as Benji's Best continued to show the way. At the apex of the last turn, Outcast Blue Chip got rough in the rigging and made another break, after gaining his composure, but losing his momentum, he gave Benji's Best a brief scare at the wire and finished second. Benji's Best held him at bay and took the win of 1:53.4, the win gave Benji's Best back to back wins. Trainer and co-owner Scott Blackler was on hand for the winner's circle ceremony, the son of Roll With Joe - Winbak Isabella is owned by Paul Harvey.

The field of six for the final division of the last Sire Stake heats of the afternoon was trimmed to five starters by the absence of Heavens Gait, who scratched sick. This left Chip Walther as the new favorite, but to no avail as he made an uncharacteristic break going into the first turn. As it was for the entire card, the front-end speed held up as Pointomygradson and Scott Zeron lead the field to the quarter mile stanza in 28.2 with three lengths on the field and carved the rest of the mile in 57.2 1:25.3 to win complete authority in 1:53.1, LQ 27.3 for the fastest mile of the day and a new lifetime mark. Outrajus Blue Chip (Jordan Stratton) was second followed by What's Going On (Matt Kakaley) Pointomygradson is a bay gelding by American Ideal - Sangaal, he is trained by Chris Ryder for owners Gold Standard Equine

The Excelsior A class had two heats, each racing for a purse of the standard $15,000. In the first heat saw Sir Pugsley wrestle the lead from Falcons Chance at the ¼ pole in 27.4. Sir Pugsley held the lead, to score in 1:54.3 for Jim Morrill's 1st win of the card. It was Sir Pugsley 2nd consecutive win for owners Mortberg Trust and trainer Donna Marshall. In the final division, the short 5 of five only had win and place wagering. The dominant theme of the day held up as the morning line favorite Steuben Jobee (PP2) went down the road to score a wire to wire win in 1:54.1 for trainer Tracy Brainard, the win was Morrills second on the card. Howard Taylor owns the son of American Ideal for his 2nd win in this class, upping his seasonal earnings to almost $29,000.

The lone Excelsior B Division went to the betting favorite, Project Rock who sat the pocket the entire mile behind pace setter Pembroke Joey (Jordan Stratton) and came first over at the ¾ pole to win by a length in 1:56.3 for winning owners Ian Behar and Kristie Leigh Farms. The son of Roll With Joe - Endless Project is trained by Ed Hart and was driven by Bruce Aldrich for his 3rd win of the year.

American Ideal lead all sires with 3 sons entering the winners circle, he was followed by Roll With Joe with 2 winners. NYSS action returns to Monticello Raceway on September 12, when 3 YOFT come to town

By: Shawn Wiles