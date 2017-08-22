Nathan Turnbull pleads guilty

Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards commenced an inquiry yesterday in relation to a report from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory (ARFL) that benzoylecgonine and ecgonine methyl ester were detected in the urine sample taken from DESTINY WARRIOR following its win in race 5, the DUBBO RSL CLUB FINAL (2120m), at Dubbo on Wednesday February 22, 2017.

Licensed trainer-driver Mr Nathan Turnbull appeared at the inquiry, represented by Mr Damian Sheales of Counsel.

Evidence, including the Reports of Analysis, was presented to the inquiry.

Evidence was also obtained from licensed trainer-driver Mr Aaron Williams, Mr Damian Davis and HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian Dr Martin Wainscott.

HRNSW Stewards issued the following charge against Mr Turnbull pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 190 (1), (2) & (4) as follows:

AHRR 190. (1) A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.

(2) If a horse is presented for a race otherwise than in accordance with sub rule (1) the trainer of the horse is guilty of an offence…

(4) An offence under sub rule (2) or sub rule (3) is committed regardless of the circumstances in which the prohibited substance came to be present in or on the horse.

Mr Turnbull pleaded guilty and the inquiry has been adjourned to consider penalty following submissions made on behalf of Mr Turnbull.

MICHAEL PRENTICE | INTEGRITY MANAGER

GRAHAM LOCH | CHAIRMAN OF STEWARDS