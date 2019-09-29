Bermuda harness driver seeks Canadian visa

Trois-Reveries, QC - A dream come true is taking place for 19-year-old Kiwon Waldron of Warwick, Bermuda.

Since he first became infatuated with horses as a young child on his tiny island home in Bermuda, Waldron's dream of becoming a professional harness racing driver has happened.

He had already been working with horses as a child and is an award winning accomplished equestrian horseman. He first discovered harness racing at age 10.

And now, Waldron is applying to get a working visa in Canada and as soon as the paperwork is done, he will be off to Quebec to work, learn and drive for Team Allard. It was Rene Allard who "discovered Waldron" while in Bermuda last winter.

"I was on vacation," Rene Allard explained. "And we heard there was harness racing with trotting ponies in Bermuda so we decided to check it out. I saw Kiwon drive in a few races and he caught my eye. We talked and I invited him to come to Quebec this summer."

Once Waldron was struck by the "horse bug", he engulphed himself into harness racing and developed into one of the top drivers for the Driving Horse and Pony Club. It is just a hobby sport in Bermuda and harness racing takes place at the Vesey Street racetrack. There they can only have four horses per race as the final turn is cut out of a granite mountain wall.

Waldron's regular job is a house painter and maintenance worker.

"I went home for a little while after the fairs were done," Waldron said, "but it was always my intention to come back and drive in the Fair Finals. Would not miss this Sunday's racing opportunities.

Waldron is coming back to Canada this week for the Quebec Regional Circuit Fair Finals taking place at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday. He has an amazing nine drives in the twelve races. Other trainers have seen his performance on the Fair Circuit and are willing to give him a chance.

"It's an honor that other trainers are giving me a shot," Waldron added. "They must see something in me and I'm going to try my best to give the horses a good trip so the trainers can make some money."

This summer Waldron was sponsored by Rene Allard and his father, Michel Allard, to come to Quebec to work, learn and drive on the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit and the young man learned quickly. Enough so that Allard permitted him to drive their horses on the Fair Circuit.

And drive Waldron did, amassing an amazing record of 10 wins in just 17 starts with five second place finishes. His Universal Driving Rating (batting average) is .751.

Waldron even set a track record, winning with Missionoftheheart at St-Aime-des-Lacs in 1:59.4.

"Kiwon is a natural on the bike," Allard said. "He his very comfortable and he is loaded with ambition and he works hard. That's the right combination to make it to the top just like LPR (Louis Philippe Roy) did.

"He asks lots of questions and that is very good," Allard said. "He wants to learn this sport and he is a nice kid."

Of the nine drives that Waldron has on Sunday at the Hippodrome 3R, five of them are on morning line favorites. They are Shemaksmefelunreal (race 2), who is on a two-race win streak; Missionoftheheart (race 5); Jeffs Journey (race 6); Deuce Man (race 9) who is on a two-race win streak, and Appleby Hanover (race 11) who is on a two-race win streak.

So, what is on Kiwon Waldron's mind most these days?

"Now I'm waiting on my paperwork for the states," Waldron said. "So, then I can work for Rene and hopefully become one of the best drivers around."

Dreams do come true!

First race post time on Sunday is 1:00 pm. For a free race program and to view the races live on the internet, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.