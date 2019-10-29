Bermuda harness pony results

Harness racing pony events returned to the track for another round of action at the National Equestrian Center on Vesey Street in Bermuda on Saturday.

In the opening race of the evening, Christian Truran was in the bike of Gold N Glory as they won the 1:03.4 & Faster Time Bar Class race with a time of 1:03.3, War Machine with Kiwon Waldron in the bike finished second clocking 1:04.1 and Sdylan DeSilva in the bike of Simsfield Hardtimes finished third clocking 1:04.3.

Truran then jumped in the bike of Big Mean Machine and he drove to victory in the 1:04 – 1:05.1 Time Bar Class, when they were clocked at 1:06,2, with the same time and finishing second was Inwood’s Progress with Candyce Martins in the bike, finishing third was Sergio Raynor in the bike of Special Gold who clocked a time of 1:06.4 and finishing fourth was Waldron in the bike of Reign of Terror who was clocked at 1:07.1.