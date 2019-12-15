Berry wins 4,000th; big Pick 5 payout

Pat Berry is congratulated by FOX5 sportscaster Tina Cervasio (r.) and Meadowlands Marketing Coordinator Jessica Otten after winning his 4,000th career race Saturday night at the Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Harness racing driver Pat Berry reached a milestone victory plateau and one of the Meadowlands' more popular wagers resulted in a giant payoff in action at the mile oval Saturday night.

Berry, 43, who has $39 million in career earnings, won the 4,000th race of his career in the third race behind 26-1 shot Revelry.

The best year of the former Chicagoland horseman's career came in 2007, when he won 508 races, good for earnings of $4.7 million.

Revelry and another longshot, 36-1 chance Mindtrip, won legs three and four, respectively, of the 50-cent Pick-5, which resulted in a one-ticket winner cashing in for $33,873.

The winning combination was 5-7-7-7-1.

Revelry