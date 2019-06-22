Day At The Track

Best Of Bourbon wins for the 10th time

12:00 AM 22 Jun 2019 NZST
Best Of Bourbon, harness racing
Best Of Bourbon
Le Trot Photo

June 15, 2019 - Best Of Bourbon (8g Ready Cash-Herba Bourbon) took the Enghien monte featured Prix de la Place Belard (purse 48,000€, 2875 meters distance handicap, 13 monte starters) with another start to finish harness racing score timed in 1.13.5kr (1:58.26 mile rate).

Melle Mathilde Collet was the jockey for trainer Vincent Jarry and Ecurie Nice Nasach.

He won for the 10th time in a 53 race career to increase life earnings to 153,290€.

Off as the 1.6/1 favorite Best Of Bourbon bested 3.6/1 Atout du Hainaut (9g Gazouillis) with Eric Raffin in the irons and 5/1 Barack (8g Ludo de Castelle) with Alexandre Abrivard up.

19/1 Bettina de Tillard and 10/1 Byrh Gede completed the top five in this 1.79 mile event.

Best Of Bourbon

Thomas H. Hicks

 

