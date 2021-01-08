Best draft ever from Breckon Farms

Breckon Farms, the model Ohaupo-based harness racing breeding establishment founded by Ken and Karen Breckon in 2007, is offering its largest and best quality draft ever at the NZB Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on February 13 and 14.

The consignment comprises 21 colts and 15 fillies by nine different stallions including champion sires Art Major (6 colts, 6 fillies), Bettor’s Delight (2 colts, 3 fillies) and Majestic Son (1 colt).

There’s also stock by the emerging sires A Rocknroll Dance (3 colts), Father Patrick (1 colt, 2 fillies), Sweet Lou (2 colts), Betting Line (1 colt) and Always B Miki (1 filly) and five colts and three fillies from the first crop of the brilliant, young trotting sire What The Hill .

The draft comprises progeny of Group winning mares such as Twist And Twirl and Willow, both NZ Sires’ Stakes 3YO champions, Linda Lovegrace (Caduceus Club Classic) and Fear Factor (NZ Sires 2YO Trot Final).

Lot 121, Lovemeto is one of eight by first season 'Muscle Hill' stallion 'What The Hill' in the Breckon draft

Other highlights including siblings to the Group winners King Of Swing, winner of the Miracle Mile, A. G. Hunter Cup and Breeders Crown 2YO, Bettor Twist (NZ Sires’ Stakes 2YO Final), the dual Sires’ Stakes champions and Harness Jewels winners Elle Mac and One Change, High Gait (Breeders Crown 2YO, The Redwood and Vic. Oaks), Tailored Elegance (Sires’ Stakes 2YO Final), Tickle Me Pick (Harness Jewels and Sires’ Stakes 3YO), Luby Lou (NZ Derby and Oaks) and Stress Factor (Vic. Derby and Breeders Crown 3YO).

For a closer look at this year's yearling draft click here.

For further details visit www.breckonfarms.co.nz

Peter Wharton