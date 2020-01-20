Best kid-friendly track; Leamington Raceway

Leamington Raceway is one of the most kid-friendly harness racing tracks you will find in Ontario, Canada with its welcoming family atmosphere.

When Lakeshore Horse Racing Association started operating Leamington Raceway in 2013 for their race meet, one of their main priorities was to make it a family destination, so all ages could enjoy an exciting afternoon at the races. After losing Windsor Raceway, a local anchor in the industry, the group decided the way to bring back some sustainability was to encourage youth participation in the industry for the future, and a family atmosphere with entertainment helps to achieve that.

This racetrack usually sees an average of 50-75 kids on a usual race day, with totals in the hundreds on special event days. One of Leamington’s most successful event days is the annual Kids’ Day held on the Sunday of Labour Day weekend. This past Kids’ Day, there were over 30 bicycles given away to some of the lucky kids in the crowd who came to the races that day. This event has always been a big hit since its start in 2013, with a popular giveaway of bikes and other prizes. Another exciting part is our t-shirt toss, which gathers younger fans all around with excitement on their faces.

Kids’ Day is also highlighted by the much-anticipated Hands on Horses Program run by the Ontario Harness Horse Association, which gives rides behind a retired racehorse, giving a very cool up-close feeling of what it’s like in the sulky. We are very fortunate to have this program come two race days a year and put on this amazing experience for everyone to enjoy.

On the Sunday before Halloween, there is always a costume contest and the best costumes receive prizes. The same goes on the Derby Hat Day, with there being a category for kids.

On a regular weekly basis, youth are still a focus as Leamington offers a “kid zone” underneath the grandstand which features colouring and crafts for the kids to do, and an opportunity to meet a retired racehorse named Lenny behind the grandstand. While young fans are at the track there are plenty of options they can order from the canteen, as there is a kids’ menu available including healthy options as well as freezies, ice cream, popsicles and more.

Another unique point worth mentioning is how Lakeshore Horse Racing Association gives opportunities to youth by providing jobs that provide great experience in customer service and working in the backstretch, as well as volunteer hours for school. I was fortunate to receive an opportunity to call my first harness race at the age of 12 on Kids’ Day, which sparked my passion to want to become an announcer. That opportunity, along with a few more years in the backstretch, led to my being promoted to become the on-track host at the age of 15. This position has helped to create more interest in the sport by youth, as they can relate to one of their peers in this role.

You can find Leamingon Raceway Raceway on many different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, so all ages can access their info. The 2020 season is going to be even more exciting for horsepeople and the fans: The season kicks off on Sunday August 9th, with racing every Sunday until October 25th and a special card of racing on Monday September 9th. Post time for all race dates is 1:30 p.m.