Best of the west are up to the test!

While New Zealand harness racing fans are going loopy for Lazarus, New South Wales is shouting loud for Lenny, and the Vics are crazy for San Carlo; WA's contingency of TABtouch Inter Dominion runners are ready to compete in the biggest, and most exciting test known to standardbreds!

THE BULL CAN WIN

Chicago Bull has been vying for the top WA contender spot since rankings have been released, and has put away the best in the west to date.

His multiple Inter Dominion winning driver Gary Hall Jnr says The Bull is up to the challenge.

LEWIS HAS BEEN THERE BEFORE

Champion WA driver Chris Lewis has two Inter Dominion championships to his name and is expecting his two drives this year to thrive in the exciting traditional format of the world renowned series.

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE VOAK SHOW

Popular WA driver Chris #VoakTrain Voak is pumped to be involved in the 2017 TABtouch Inter Dominion series, and rates the chances of Vultan Tin and Jambiani.

TRIBECA; EXTRAORDINARY

One of harness racing's most influential owners says Soho Tribeca is going extraordinary in the lead up to Pacing's big dance.

22 November 2017 | GPTV | Scott Hamilton