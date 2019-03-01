Day At The Track

Betabcool N bankroll now over $450,000

01:45 PM 01 Mar 2019 NZDT
Betabcool N, harness racing
Betabcool N avenged last week’s mishap
Melissa Simser-Iovino Photo

Betabcool N (Bettor's Delight) suffered broken equipment and was subsequently pulled up last week when dropping in company to make her local harness racing debut for 2019 at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

A four-time winner of the Fillies and Mares Open at the Spa in '18, Betabcool N avenged last week's mishap on Thursday afternoon when she went coast-to-coast in the matinee's $10,000 feature.

Driver Bruce Aldrich Jr. took advantage of Betabcool N's inside post and moved her out to the front end.

The nine year old set honest fractions of 27.2 and 56.4 in lap one but didn't face a legit challenge until the final furlong when pocket-sitting Happy Heart (Mark Beckwith) came out for the drive.

The 1-2 betting favorite Betabcool N dug in and fended off her rival before scoring in 1:54.4 to record her first win of the season.

Happy Heart was the runner-up while Miss Irish Rose A (Larry Stalbaum) earned the show spot.

The exacta paid $7.40 while the triple came back $38.20.

With the earnings from the victory, Betabcool N moved her career bankroll to over the $450,000 mark.

Live racing resumes on Saturday night at Saratoga with our first evening program of the season. First post time is set for 6:45pm.

Mike Sardella

