Betalady explodes in Big M feature

Betalady (No. 6) and Corey Callahan get up on the wire in the Friday night feature at The Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - With precisely zero races being won on the front end during the first nine dashes on the harness racing card, trainer Bruce Saunders must have liked his chances with his Betalady in the 10th race, the featured $22,500 winners-over $11,500 for fillies and mares on the pace Friday night at The Meadowlands.

After all, in her Big M return a week ago, the 4-year daughter of Bettor's Delight -Lady Jake swung four-wide into the stretch to gun down favorite Tango Dancer N at the wire. It worked so well, in fact, she tried the same tactic this time around.

Betalady got away from the gate fifth from post position six in the seven-horse field as Bye Bye Felicia sprinted the opening panel in :27.1. Yannick Gingras made an aggressive move soon thereafter with Wingding Hanover at the three-eighths to grab the lead and was sailing along on the point at the half in :55.4.

Tango Dancer N, the 3-1 second choice, was now in play first-over with Betalady following the tow of the second-over She's Nun Bettor N on the rim. When the field hit the top of the stretch, Wingding Hanover was still moving well on the lead as Corey Callahan swung Betalady off her third-over journey four-wide for the stretch drive.

At the eighth pole, Wingding Hanover was clear by about 2 lengths, but Betalady just kept on coming, and in a thrilling finish, got up by a nose in 1:51.2 after pacing her final quarter in :26.1. She's Nun Bettor N was third.

"Last week, she was explosive as well," said Saunders. "I've only had her short term, but she's been sensational. We debated putting her in the Blue Chip Matchmaker [at Yonkers] but she made breaks in her last two starts there. She's a very good filly."

Betalady, owed by M&L of Delaware, returned $4.80 to win as the 7-5 favorite. She's won eight of 33 career starts - including three of her last four at The Big M - and now has earnings of $191,786.

"I would prefer to race against her own age group," said Saunders. "But we have seen mares step up and do well against older foes. If we find our spots, in today's world, with The Meadowlands, Pocono and [Harrah's Philadelphia], hopefully, she can have a six-figure season and then we'll have a nice 5-year-old next year. I wouldn't trade her for any 4-year-old racing right now."

A LITTLE MORE: Simon Allard pulled off a natural hat trick by taking the seventh, eighth and ninth races to lead the driver colony with three winners on the program while the red-hot Jeff Cullipher had a training triple. ... Driver Tony Beltrami piloted the winners of both divisions of Leg Three of the GSY Series for amateur drivers for trainer Williams Hernandez. ... Betting topped the $3-million mark for an eighth straight card, as a total of $3,073,616 was put in play. The sixth race took the most action, with $395,624 pushed through the windows, highlighted by big pools in the Exacta ($110,920) and 50-cent Pick-4 ($92,918). ... Racing resumes Saturday at 6 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations