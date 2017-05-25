$150,000 Betsy Ross Invitational field

The 2017 edition of the Betsy Ross Mares Pacing Invitational features a classy group of harness racing aged distaffers, as they vie for a $150,000 purse on Sunday, May 28th at Harrah's Philadelphia.

The race features the first ever meeting between Diamond Creek Racing's Pure Country and dominant older mare Lady Shadow.

Pure Country, who finished second in her 4-year-old debut last start at Yonkers, won 10 races of 21 starts a year ago, with earnings over $1 million. It was good enough for a Dan Patch Award for best 3-year-old pacing filly. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Western Montana was also a Breeder's Crown Champion at age two. Originally, her 4-year-old debut was set for the Chip Noble Memorial at Miami Valley, but was unable to compete due to sickness. Pure Country will start from post two on Sunday.

Lady Shadow wasted little time continuing her dominance in 2017. The multiple O'Brien Award winner equaled the track record in 1:50.3 at Miami Valley in her seasonal debut in the Chip Noble Memorial. The 6-year-old daughter of Shadow Play -Lady Camella ended last year's season by winning the Breeder's Crown and the TVG Free For All for mares in impressive fashion. In her career, she has won 29 of 56 races with earnings over $1.6 million. She draws post 7 for Sunday's affair.

Drawing post 1 is another millionaire mare Sassa Hanover. The 5-year-old daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven had a big 3-year-old season, including victories in the Jugette and Courageous Lady among others. Her 4-year-old season was a bit of a dissapointment, however, she closed the season strong with door-knocking efforts against Lady Shadow to close out the campaign. She is making her third start of the season for Trainer Ron Burke.

Richard Poillucci's Nike Franco N starts from post position 3. The 7-year-old New Zealander was a multiple group one winner down under before coming to North America in August of last year. The McArdle daughter was 7 of 14 in the win column in 2016 and all ready has 2 wins this season.

Another product of Australasia Mackenzie A will start from post position number 4. The Peter Tritton pupil made her North American debut at Yonkers in February. The 5-year-old daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven won 8 times before coming stateside, including the Group 2 Alabar NSW Breeders Challenge Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. She is coming off of a win in the Blue Chip Matchmaker Series Final at Yonkers.

Randy Bendis and Tom Pollack's Medusa will start from post position number 5. The second place finisher in the Blue Chip Matchmaker will look to add to her sizable win total. She has notched 28 victories in 81 career starts. The 6-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Mythical has victories over many of these throughout her career.

Emilio and Maria Rosati's Blue Moon Stride will start from post 7. The 4-year-old daughter of Rocknroll Hanover -Classic Star broke through in last year's Missletoe Shalee at The Meadowlands, with an eye-opening 1:49.2 performance. The New Jersey Sire Stakes Standout is making her fourth start of the season.

The ultra-sharp Cousin Mary will start from post position number 8. The 4-year-old daughter of Camluck -Chianti Seelster swept the Bobby Weiss Series at Pocono, after completing the sweep of the Petticoat Series at Yonkers. She has won 11 of 13 starts this year. Her latest was a qualifier over the Harrah's Philly oval, in which she paced the last half in an effortless :56. The final time was 1:54.1.

The Betsy Ross is part of an all-star card coming up on Sunday, May 28th at Harrah's Philadelphia. The Maxie Lee Memorial Invitational for aged trotters and the Ben Stafford Jr. Memorial for aged pacers are also on the program. Post Time is 12:40 PM.