Betting Gangster scores in Gr. I at Gavle

Two E3 Finals took place Saturday at Gavle, both Gr. I International contests.

The colt version (925,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) went to 2.6/1 odds Betting Gangster (3m Going Kronos-Viola Silas-Lindy Lane) with Carl Johan Jepson in the sulky for trainer Jerry Riordan and Viola Silas AM.

The winner recorded his seventh career win in just 11 starts, this one timed in 1.12.3kr. Jaguar Dream (3m Love You-Daydream Hanover-Cantab Hall) was second for Claes Sjostrom and third was Baritone Artist (3h Orlando Vici-Bring On The Night-Windsong’s Legacy) for Markus B. Svedberg.

The winner’s dam Viola Silas was a superb three year old in Sweden and recorded 22 career wins in 36 starts for 6,42,760SWEK earned. Sires Spotlite Lobell and Netted are in the family.

The Mares E3 division, raced over the same distance and for the same purse as the colts, went to the 25.9/1 odds No Matter (3f Explosive Matter-Flirting Champagne-Flirtin Man) with Erik Adielsson up for trainer Svante Bath and Easy KB.

She was clocked this day in 1.12.5kr and recorded her third career win in 11 outings. Staro Miami (3f SJs Caviar-Stunning Lindsey-Malabar Man) was second for driver Mika Forss, with third to Aleppo Pine (3f Maharajah) for Kenneth Haugstad.

The undercard also included some interesting winners. The V75 Gold –Gavle Stora Prix (2640 meters, 200,000SEK first prize) went to 3.5/1 odds Volstead (m Cantab Hall-Madame Volo-Yankee Glide) for driver Orjan Kihlstrom. Stefan Melander owns and trains Volstead that was bred in the USA by Skoglund and Arden Homestead.

Race time was 1.12.6kr as the winner defeated Speed Delicious (8g Fast Photo) with Nicklas Westerholm up and third finishing Mindyourvalue WF (5g Hovding Lavec) with Bjorn Goop driving.

The V75 Silver (150,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart) went to the 1.11.2kr timed and 10.3/1 odds Antonio Tabac (6m Crazed-Grace Tabac-Tap In) with Oskar Kylin Blom driving to his 13th career win in 59 outings. The Bronze V75 Division (125,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart) went to the 2.6/1 Mr. Golden Quick (5g Make It Happen-Indian Quick DK –Carmody Lobell) with Orjan Kihlstom driving for trainer Mika Haapakangas.