Bettor B Going sets record in Snowshoe final

06:48 PM 01 Feb 2020 NZDT
New Image Media Photo

MILTON, January 31, 2020 - Bettor B Going and Sugar Dance took home the gold in Friday's harness racing Winter Series finals at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The four-year-old Bettors Delight gelding Better B Going grabbed the front early and wired his competition in the $40,000 Snowshoe Final.

Driver Chris Christoforou cleared command with Bettor B Going before a :27.2 first quarter. The Wilford Perrault trainee continued uncontested towards a :55.2 half and only faced minor first-over pressure from Warrawee Vital approaching three-quarters in 1:23.2. Warrawee Vital gained slight ground on Bettor B Going through the stretch but finished two-and-a-half lengths behind the winner in a 1:50.3 stakes record mile. Bernie, riding the pylons throughout, took third.

Owned by Grant and Joanne Curnow, Bettor B Going won his seventh race from 21 starts, earning $85,399. He paid $6.00 to win.

Completing a series sweep, Sugar Dance darted off cover to capture the $36,000 Blizzard Series final.

Positioned in the middle of the pack from her second-tier post, Sugar Dance sat sixth while Betsea led the field passed a :28.4 first quarter. Driver Jody Jamieson then angled Sugar Dance to track cover from first-over Playa Duharas into a :58.3 half. Playa Duharas stalled into the final turn, prompting Sugar Dance to tip off cover heading to three-quarters in 1:27.2. The four-year-old Ghees House mare swept to the front spinning into the stretch and maintained control in progress to a 1:54.4 victory. Vintage Whey rallied from near-last to snag second with Betsea faltering to third.

Winning her seventh race from 14 starts, Sugar Dance has collected $51,010 in earnings for owners Sandra Hennessey and Paula Sugars. Edward Hennessey conditions the $3.80 winner.

Sugar Dance

The Snowshoe Series and Blizzard were each open to three and four-year-old pacers (fillies & mares for the Blizzard) that were non-winners of two-races or $30,000 lifetime as of October 31, 2019.

Live racing continues Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

By RAY COTOLO for Woodbine Entertainment

