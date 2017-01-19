Bettor Be Supreme aims for another win

Chris Lewis was full of praise for Bettor Be Supreme after her win last week.

Two of the most impressive winners at Gloucester Park last Friday night were Bettor's Delight mares Bettor Be Supreme and Chevrons Champion --- and their clash in the $20,000 Princi Butchers Pace on Friday night at Gloucester Park promises to be a highlight of the ten-event harness racing program.

Both mares will be attempting to notch four wins in a row and they should fight out the finish, despite drawing awkwardly, with Bettor Be Supreme at No. 7 and Chevrons Champion at No. 6.

Bettor Be Supreme is best known as a frontrunner, while Chevrons Champion has produced powerful finishing bursts to win at her past two outings.

Last Friday night Bettor Be Supreme (trained at Busselton by Barry Howlett) set the pace from barrier three and was untroubled to win from Jungleface Jake, rating 1.56.5 over 2130m. Later in the night Chevrons Champion (trained at Baldivis by Nathan Turvey) started from the outside of the back line and raced in seventh place in the one-wide line before sustaining a strong three-wide burst to win easily from Auctioneers Elsu and Mary Catherine at a 1.57.8 rate over 2130m.

Chris Lewis was full of praise for Bettor Be Supreme after her win last week, saying: “There’s more improvement in her. And after a break she’s going to be stronger, mentally, I think.”

Jocelyn Young has formed a wonderful association with Chevrons Champion, having driven her six times for four wins. Chevrons Champion is extremely well bred, with her dam Dreamsaregold being a full-sister to former champion pacer and outstanding sire Christian Cullen , who amassed $1,249,150 from his 22 wins.

Foxy Dame (Shannon Suvaljko) and Jungle Jewel (Ryan Warwick) will have admirers in Friday night’s race. Foxy Dame, trained by Mike Reed, led when a winner over Sheez Edgy and Stunin Eyes Only four starts ago. She is the solitary runner off the back line and should be in a prominent position throughout.

Jungle Jewel, trained by Greg and Skye Bond, will start from barrier five and is capable of unwinding a strong finishing burst. She caught the eye last Friday night when she ran home strongly from eighth at the bell to finish third behind Bronze Seeker and Kiwi Legend.

That followed two solid performances after resuming from a spell. She was a first-up fast-finishing second to Bettor be Supreme at Pinjarra and then fought on well when fourth behind Bettor Be Supreme at Gloucester Park.

Bettors Gem bounced back to her best form when she set the pace and won the 1780m Village Kid Sprint over 1780m at Northam last Saturday night. But she faces a hard task from out wide at barrier eight on Friday night.

The Colin Brown-trained Gota Good Lookadda is getting back to her best form and has claims from barrier No. 2 on the front line. She rattled home, out six wide on the track, from eighth at the bell to finish an excellent third to Chevrons Champion two starts ago.