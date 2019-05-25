Bettor Joy N wins in a new lifetime best

Bettor Joy N and driver Tim Tetrick take the Preferred for pacing fillies and mares at the Meadowlands Friday night.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Bettor Joy N and Phaetosive emerged victorious in the harness racing co-features at the Meadowlands Friday night.

In the Preferred for fillies and mares on the pace, Bettor Joy N raced in third past the half as Kissin In The Sand was rolling along on the lead in a rated :55.4. Bettor Joy N came after the leader from first-over after popping out of the three-hole but was still a length behind at the head of the stretch.

Bettor Joy N, the even-money second choice by a few dollars, then proceeded to wear down Kissin In The Sand (the actual post-time choice) to record a neck win in 1:50.4, a new lifetime best for the 5-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Joyfulbelle. Bettorhaveanother finished third.

Trained by Jim King, Jr. and driven by Tim Tetrick, Bettor Joy N returned $4.00 to her backers while winning for 15th time from 37 starts, good for lifetime earnings of $423,634.

In the Preferred Handicap for trotters, all eyes were on 3-5 favorite and 2017 Horse of the Year Hannelore Hanover, who was making her seasonal debut, but it was another fabulous female, Pennsylvania Sire Stakes terror Phaetosive, who beat the boys with an explosive final eighth of a mile, in 1:52.2.

At the head of the stretch, Phaetosive didn't loom as a big threat, racing well off the rail in fourth, four lengths behind Pappy Go Go, who had made a big move to the lead on the far turn. But trainer-driver Trond Smedshammer got the 4-year-old daughter of Explosive Matter -Phaeton in gear with an eighth to go and rolled past the leader while holding off the late-charging Yes Mickey. Pappy Go Go held third.

Phaetosive lifted her lifetime stats to 12 wins in 19 starts after winning her seasonal debut and has now earned $876,417. She paid $24.20 to win as the fifth choice in the betting.

Hannelore Hanover trailed the field past the half and moved to the outside shortly thereafter, but never got close in her first start of the year, finishing last of seven.

A LITTLE MORE: The 20-Cent Can-Am Pick-4 took in $51,464 in bets, and after a haveable sequence saw winner's odds of 3-1, 9-2, 3-1 and 9-2, the payoff was $182.42. Meadowlands TV's Dave Brower gave out the winning combination on the live in-house simulcast show. ... The on-track 50-Cent Pick-4 reached six figures for a second straight time, as $100,408 was pushed through the windows. The $464.30 return followed a sequence of 7-1, 2-1, 9-2 and 9-2 shots. ... Dave Miller drover four winners on the card. ... All-source handle totaled $2,368,877. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little

Meadowlands Media Relations