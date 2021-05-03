Bettor Talk Art wins Oaks for Todd

“I used to come as a kid and watch these races. Even just to have a horse in a race like this is a big thrill. I’m rapt to have won this one,” commented Woodend Beach harness racing trainer Regan Todd after Bettor Talk Art won today’s Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southland Oaks Final at Ascot Park.

Todd was born and bred in Wyndham, a thirty minute drive east of Invercargill and worked for Canterbury trainer Mark Jones before branching out on his own in 2011.

“We always enjoy coming down here. It’s always good to catch-up with family and we get pretty well looked after wherever we stay.”

In today’s Group Two feature driver Robbie Close followed early pacemaker Sweet Belle to trail after the first 100 metres. The favourite Lifes A Beach then took up the running, putting Bettor Talk Art three back on the inside. With 1400 metres to run Better’s Tart and Braeview Kelly progressed forward three wide with Braeview Kelly softening up Lifes A Beach before taking over the lead with 800 metres to run. As the field opened up Close eased Bettor Talk Art off the inside to sit parked for the last part of the 2700 metres which proved to be the winning of the race.

Speaking of that part of the race afterwards Todd said “He drove the horse to perfection. Some of those nice horses did a bit of work early. To the horse’s credit she stuck on because she did a wee bit of work down the back.”

To continue the story, at the 400 Bettor Talk Art and Braeview Kelly raced head to head and Bettor Talk Art held on to beat a brave Lifes A Beach which came again by three quarters of a length with Sweet Belle one a half lengths back in third.

The winning time was 3-21.2.

Bettor Talk Art was bred by Steve and Maureen O’Brien. Steve held a training license for a number of years training twenty winners, including the dam of Bettor Talk Art – Lets Talk Art which won six races.

“Mark Jones trained a horse called Lets Hustle for them which was a full brother. He came to us late in his career and then this filly came along. She didn’t look that great early on but to her credit she’s come to it. We’ve given her a good spell here and there. She’s just got better and better,” stated Todd.