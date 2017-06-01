Bettor's Delight 2017/2018 season

Day At The Track

03:26 PM 01 Jun 2017 NZST
Bettor's Delight
Bettor's Delight

World Champion Sire Bettor's Delight's needs little introduction to Australasian Breeders. His own success on the track saw him labelled a Champion. The results of his progeny throughout the harness world will see him immortalised in the history books of harness racing. 

Bettor’s Delight will return to stand at Woodlands Stud as a very youthful 20 year-old in September after serving another full book in North America. The 2016/17 season saw Bettor’s Delight have his best fertility statistics and conception rates in recent years. 

This year, Woodlands Stud will significantly decrease his book in both countries and increase his service fee to $25,000 + GST in New Zealand and $27,500 (inclusive of GST) in Australia.

The standard Woodlands Stud discount structure will apply as per previous years. 

Expressions of interest for Bettor’s Delight bookings already far exceed the number of services available. Woodlands Stud will select the mares that will receive bookings to ensure a fair distribution. 

Those clients that are also supporting other Woodlands Stallions (American Ideal, Sweet Lou, Highview Tommy and Pegasus Spur) in the 2017/18 Season, will be given priority access to Bettor’s Delight

2017 Bettor’s Delight Booking Process 

Your Woodlands Stud representatives Charlotte Mooney (in NZ) and Mark Hughes (in Australia) will require the names of the mares people are seeking to book to Bettor’s Delight by Monday 19th June.

Woodlands Stud will then go through the list and issue the successful broodmare owners with Bettor’s Delight contracts by 1st July. 

Those contracts must be signed and returned to Woodlands Stud by the 1 August 2017 to confirm the booking

A waitlist will be created. If a booking becomes available those on the waitlist will be informed by their Woodlands Stud representative. In that situation a contract will be sent out to be signed and returned immediately. 

2017/18 Woodlands Stud Service Fees:

Bettor’s Delight: as above

American Ideal: NZ $8000 + GST - AUS $8800 incl GST. Discounts can apply

Sweet Lou: NZ $6000 + GST - AUS $6600 incl GST. Discounts can apply** **Return a signed Sweet Lou contract before 1st September 2017 & pay only NZ $4000 + GST or AU $4400 incl

Pegasus Spur - $3000 + GST. Discounts can apply

Highview Tommy - $2000 + GST Discounts can apply

For more information on the Woodlands Stallions please contact your Woodlands Stud Representative: 

New Zealand: Charlotte Mooney – 021 595 492 – charlotte@woodlandsstud.co.nz 

Australia: Mark Hughes – 0451 650 707 – mark@woodlandsstud.co.nz

