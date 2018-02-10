400 winners and 42 Group wins

Based in the heart of Waikato at Ohaupo, near Te Awamutu, Breckon Farms is the home to the finest in Australasian harness racing including broodmares, weanlings, yearlings and race horses.

Breckon Farms offer state-of-the-art facilities and the property is magnificently contoured to provide the perfect nursery for young horses to gain the best possible start to their lives on grass and feed of the highest calibre all year round.

With the Australasian Classic Yearling Sales now so close, it is pertinent to reinforce some of Breckon Farms historical achievements as a major yearling sales preparer at the North Island Sales.

In the 24 sales from 1993 through to 2016 (current 3YO’s) they have produced 400 winners from 680 yearlings offered for sale, which is over 58% winners to yearlings offered.

They have produced the winners of 42 Group 1 races, including wins in such races as an Interdominion Grand Final, New Zealand Cups (3), Hunter Cup, Harness Jewels, Breeders Crown Finals, Caduceus Club Fillies Classic, New Zealand Sires Stakes 2 & 3yo Fillies Finals.

Through the PGG Wrightson NZ Yearling Sales Series races Breckon Farms have produced the winners of 7 Open Finals, 10 Fillies Finals, 1 Northern Hemisphere Time Final and 3 Aged Handicap Paces. There have been 4 millionaire pacers that have come from their drafts, plus who could forget the Superstar of Harness Racing in the trotting ranks, I Can Doosit, who would have been the 5th millionaire if he hadn’t had to be withdrawn from the sales.

Over the last two months Harnesslink has continued to promote the Breckon Farms draft for the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland on Monday February the 12th.

We have five remaining yearlings to cover and they are all colts by stallion extrordinaire Bettor's Delight.

What more can we say about Bettor's Delight?

A champion sire in every respect. He led the All-Aged Sires list in North America in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He led the Australian All-Aged Sires list from 2011/2012 to the present day, that is the last six years and he has led the New Zealand All-Aged Sires list since 2011. Yes, he has bred a staggering 7,500 mares world-wide as every owner wants one because they are tough, fast, durable, money makers and all trainers love them regatdless of size, looks, temperament etc. Bettor's Delight has it all.

If you saw Bettor's Delight in the flesh you would know that he is a nothing burger to look at! A plain little horse, yes small, so when you are at these yearling sales and you want a pretty looker take into consideration looks are not everything in harness racing. Heart counts for more and Bettor's Delight progeny has that in abundance.

This Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is your chance to buy a top racing prospect and a future stallion possibility with the purchase of a Bettor's Delight colt. You have a better than average chance of buying a future millionaire as the odds are in your favour with a Bettor's Delight colt from the Breckon Farms draft..

The first of these colts to look at is Lot 9 Sossutor a first foal from a lightly raced Art Major mare. Sossutor is from the famed Black Watch family choked full of top end racehorses. This colt is from a half-sister to the dam of super race mare Lauraella ($649,946) 2008/2009 3yr old 'Pacing Filly Of The Year'.

Lot 9 – Sossutor (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Sossusvlei - Art Major)

Lot 9 – Sossutor (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Sossusvlei - Art Major)

This next colt by Bettor's Delight is Lot 76 called Jack Irish and he is one of this writer's best bred colt at the Sales. Not only is he a half-brother to super race mare Lauraella ($649,946) but he is also half-brother to the ill-fated The Muskeg Express ($111,331), The Pacman ($115,001) and Estillo ($71,077). Jack Irish is bred on the Bettor's Delight x Falcon Seelster cross. That cross has left a number of good winners including rising star Jack's Legend 1:51.8 (316,231), Lancewood Lizzie 1:52.7 ($258,447), Joanne's A Delight ($145,043) and The Fascinator ($155,162).

Lot 76 – Jack Irish (brown colt Bettor’s Delight - Black Maire - Falcon Seelster)

Lot 76 – Jack Irish (brown colt Bettor’s Delight - Black Maire - Falcon Seelster)

Lot 85, One Change is bred on that same Bettor's Delight x Falcon Seelster cross as the previous lot above. He is the first colt that Changedown has produced to date and he is a half-brother to the very good filly Renske B ($58,778) as well as the Well Said half-sister La Vitesse who was an impressive winner in her public debut at the workouts on the 3rd February. This colt One Change is from a sister or half-sister to 11 winners including the champion Changeover, 29 wins with $2,426,765 in the bank and now a decent proven stallion at stud.

Changeover winning the 2008 New Zealand Cup

Chaangerr is the mother and she was 1994 / 1995 4yr old 'Pacing Mare Of The Year' and what a great mother she has turned out to be as she has produced 12 to race for 11 winners of 115 races for $3,131,909 in progeny earnings. A tremendous family, a tremendous pedigree, this colt is destined for a big future.

Lot 85 – One Change (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Changedown - Falcon Seelster)

Lot 85 – One Change (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Changedown - Falcon Seelster)

It will be a Better Way Of Life if you decide to buy this next colt as he is the best bred colt for sale in this Australasian Classic Yearling Sale in this writer's opinion. He is Lot 140 and he is out of the well known Artsplace mare Gentle Audrey. She was a US$300,000 import from North America. Gentle Audrey is out of one of North America's greatest young race mares. Her name is Caressable ($1,006,380) by the great Niatross and Caressable has left a great legacy on the harness racing world.

1985 Breeders Crown 2yo Filly Pace Caressable

Lot 140 – Better Way Of Life (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Gentle Audrey - Artsplace)

Lot 140 – Better Way Of Life (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Gentle Audrey - Artsplace)

The last Bettor's Delight colt in this sale is Lot 174 called Dina Bolt and he is out of the super race mare Pullover Brown ($332,265) including the New Zealand Oaks, Group 1, Victorian Oaks, Group 1, the Australian Oaks, Group 1, the Australasian Breeders Crown Final, Group 1 and she was the 2002 / 2003 3yo 'Pacing Filly of the Year', setting a New Zealand record in the process. This colt is a half-brother to three winners including the promising (In) Runaway Bay $136,357.

Pullover Brown winning The New Zealand Oaks

Lot 174 – Dina Bolt (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Pullover Brown - Armbro Operative)

Lot 174 – Dina Bolt (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Pullover Brown - Armbro Operative)

If you want to buy a winner then the odds are in your favour, big time, when you buy a yearling from the Breckon Farms draft at the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

Harnesslink Media