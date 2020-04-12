Bettor's Delight dominates sire list

Woodlands Stud flagship stallion Bettor’s Delight is on target for a ninth consecutive Australian harness racing sires’ premiership.

To April 10 the son of Cam’s Card Shark had progeny earnings of $6,852,392, almost $1.8 million ahead of the second placed Art Major ($5,059,805).

Mach Three holds down third position with $4,162, 748, followed by American Ideal ($2,842,074), Rock N Roll Heaven ($2,706,856) and Rocknroll Hanover ($2,196,212).

Bettor’s Delight is the leading sire on the All Aged list in every category – stakemoney, winners and races won.

The biggest contributor’s to Bettor’s Delight’s tally have been the dual Derby winner Line Up ($238,800), the Victoria Oaks winner Dr Susan ($200,030), the NSW Oaks champion Stylish Memphis ($155,180), Bettor Enforce ($149,310) and the NSW Ladyship Mile victor Bettor’s Heart ($144,000).

The leading colonial bred stallion is the deceased Courage Under Fire with $1,506,782.

Bettor’s Delight is also the leading sire of three-year-olds in every section.

First crop sire Captaintreacherous leads his own sire Somebeachsomewhere on the two-year-old stakemoney list. He is also the leading sire of winners (14) and races won (19).

Majestic Son ($933,274) holds a commanding lead in the trotter’s only section from Skyvalley ($612,025).

Bacardi Lindy ($456,643), Monarchy ($427,642) and Pegasus Spur ($370,061) round out the top five.

Majestic Son’s biggest money-winners include Norquay, Ymbro Wasted and Gunning.

Muscle Hill , the sire of the Need For Speed Prince and Bathurst Gold Coronet winner Elite Stride, is the premier sire of three-year-old trotters. His three-year-old stock have won $107,555 to date this season.

By Peter Wharton