Bettor's Delight dominates the Inter Dominion

As a sire the name Bettor’s Delight is synonymous with excellence in Standardbred breeding both in North America and Australasia. Five of the ten harness racing finalists in the 2017 Inter Dominion have been sired by Bettors Delight who has already sired a dual Inter Dominion winner in Beautide in 2014 and 2015.

His list of finalists is headed by pre-post favourite Lazarus, WA champion Chicago Bull and Sydney star Tiger Tara. Have Faith In Me and Galactic Star are also sons of Bettors Delight.

Bettors Delight is also the sire of the first and third emergencies in Ohoka Punter and Devendra.

Bettors Delight figured as the sire of ten of the 36 final acceptors for this year’s Championship.

Bettors Delight has topped the Australian Sires List on five occasions (2012, 2013, 2014, 2014 and 2017) and he has topped the New Zealand Sires List on six occasions (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

In North America he was leading sire on four occasions in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Bettors Delight has sired 1286 winners including 14 separate millionaire Australasian-bred pacers with after Ohoka Punter went past the milestone with his third placing to Lazarus last night.

In North America Bettors Delight is the sire of 1127 individual winners with 20 millionaires to date.

Across both hemispheres Bettors Delight has produced 2413 winners from a total of 2413 foals that are currently 3yo or older.

Bettors Delight currently has a record of 62% winners/foals which compares to the world’s best thoroughbred stallions which have around 63% winners/starters.

Alan Parker