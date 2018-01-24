How to buy a millionairess!

What do these eleven harness racing fillies or mares have in common?

Darlins Delight - Town Pro - Big Towner , 1:49.1 ($3,024,304)

Southwind Tempo - Tsunami Hanover - Artsplace , 1:48.2 ($2,445,541)

LA Delight - West Of LA - Western Hanover , 1:49.1f ($1,631,133)

See You At Peelers - West Side Story - Western Ideal , 1:49.2f ($1,566,900)

Venus Delight - Venus Killean - Run The Table , 1:49.4s, ($1,196,450)

Hulas Z Tam - Tsunami Hanover - Artsplace , 1:52.2h ($1,076,610)

Symphony In Motion - Malocchio - Albert Albert , 1:49 ($1,065,949)

Up Front Kellie Jo - Lifes Highway - Life Sign , 1:50f ($1,016,944)

Adore Me - Scuse Me - BG's Bunny , 1:47.7 ($1,677,032)

Bettor Cover Lover - Front Cover Lover - Whats Next , 1:53.8 ($1,061,534)

Dream About Me - Splendid Dreams - Dream Away , 1:53.3 (1,043,170)

They are all millionairess' and they are all by Bettor's Delight and all have different dam-sires. Eleven millionaire mares produced by any sire is a rare record to have but with Bettor's Delight we come to expect the impossible.

Adore Me 1:47.7 at Tabcorp Park Menangle

In North America the progeny of Bettor's Delight have won over $186,189,150 to date. He has produced 1102 race winners with 21 of his progeny winning over a million dollars, 77 winning over $500,000 and 493 winning over $100,000. His average earnings per foal born is already $116,441 and growing every day.

In New Zealand Bettor's Delight has 1,711 foals 3-years-old and older and they have won $40,880,643 to date. The fillies and mares include the millionaires Adore Me and Bettor Cover Lover and Dream About Me as mentioned above. Also Carabella $693,615 (Artsplace), Piccadilly Princess $681,269 (Holmes Hanover), Partyon $603,045 (Beach Towel), Dancing Diamonds $343,276 (In The Pocket), Elle Mac $265,564 (Christian Cullen), Delightful Memphis $274,531 (Badlands Hanover), Lancewood Lizzie $258,477 (Falcon Seelster), Arden's Darlin $245,829 (In The Pocket), Donegal Delight $228,988 (Save Fuel) and Better B Amazed $204,790 (Christian Cullen) are big earning fillies and mares by Bett's Delight, by a multitude of dam sires..

In Australia Bettor's Delight has Australian bred progeny earnings of almost $30 million to date. He has 391 winners including the fillies or mares Aussie Made Lombo $578,456 (Troublemaker), Dodolicious $477,899 (Troublemaker), Bellas Delight $442,523 (Northern Lights), Bettorthanspecial $340,246 (Christian Cullen), La Machane $335,268 (Die Laughing), Im Smouldering $327,967 (Holmes Hanover), My Willow $304,416 (In The Pocket), Musical Delight $248,910 (In The Pocket), Bettor Promise $243,288 (Fake Left), Delightful Jade $241,577 (Booth Hanover) and Snow Cone $206,234 (Badlands Hanover).

Bettor's Delight - Can you remember this race?

At the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland on February the 12th there are four outstanding Bettor's Delight fillies in the Breckon Farms draft.

Here is your chance to buy a future filly that has a better than average chance of becoming a millionairess as the odds are in your favour with incredible results shown to date with all the listed progeny above that are all fillies or mares by this great sire.

The filly first up for Breckon Farms is Lot 13 called Ab Fab who is the second foal from the six win Mach Three mare Speights Girl. This mare is virtually a three-quarter-sister to the outstanding Match In Heaven who is by Somebeachsomewhere (Mach Three). Match In Heaven has won 14 races and $194,899 to date racing mostly at Tabcorp Park Menangle. Both Speights Girl and Match In Heaven are out of the Artsplace Group 1 placed good race mare (My) Exotic Lover ($110,336). She in turn is out of the great mare Under Cover Lover who needs no introduction.

Lot 13 – Ab Fab (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Speights Girl - Mach Three)

Lot 13 – Ab Fab (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Speights Girl - Mach Three)

The second filly up for Breckon Farms is Lot 17 Lenize. This filly is the third foal and first Bettor's Delight out of the good race winning Christian Cullen mare Suidelike Meisie ($79,484). This is the family of Dream Out Loud ($734,254) Defoe ($423,272) two-time Group 1 winning mare Secret Potion ($285,313), Silver Lined Pocket ($360,365) and Start Dreaming ($166,024).

Lot 17 – Lenize (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Suidelike Meisie - Christian Cullen

Lot 17 – Lenize (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Suidelike Meisie - Christian Cullen)

The third filly up at this sale is Lot 68 Dreams Are Bettor. This filly is from the Group 1 placed Dream Away mare Angela's Dream ($118,224).Therefore this filly is bred on the same cross as millionairess Dream About Me (1,043,170). Dreams Are Bettor is a full sister to the lightly raced winner Moving Money.

Lot 68 – Dreams Are Bettor (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Angela’s Dream - Dream Away)

Lot 68 – Dreams Are Bettor (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Angela’s Dream - Dream Away)





The fourth and last filly by Bettor's Delight to enter the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale for Breckon Farms is Lot 164 Cant Change Me and why would you? She is out of the race winning Christian Cullen mare Maheer Princess the dam of two good winners to date Good Times Ahead ($64,364) and Full Speed Ahead ($73,182). This filly is from a daughter of Group 3 winning and 2yo Pacing Filly of the Year Fern Glen (1.58.2 PL, 10 wins, $125,235, incl Caduceus Club Classic, Gr.3, 3rd NI Standardbred Breeders Stakes, Gr.3, 3rd NZ Premier Mares Championship, Gr.3, 1988-89 2yo Pacing Filly of the Year). Cant Change Me has the right name, pedigree and potential so why would anyone try to change her?

Lot 164 – Cant Change Me (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Maheer Princess - Christian Cullen)

Lot 164 – Cant Change Me (bay filly Bettor’s Delight - Maheer Princess - Christian Cullen)

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced. Be there.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

Australasian Classic - Sale of the Century

Muscle Hill - World's greatest trotting sire

Speedster He’s Watching a life-changer

Golden cross, Andover Hall - Muscles Yankee

Generational speed 1:47.4 ---- 1:46.4

The Australasian Classic Yearling Sale

You need a Somebeachsomewhere filly