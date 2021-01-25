Bettor's Delight fillies dominate around the world

Despite his age Bettor's Delight is still dominate on all sires lists around the world.

There is very little one can say about the harness racing champion stallion Bettor's Delight these days but to refresh your minds on how this stallion is still firing on all fours we need to take a look at what some of his progeny did this last season around the world.

Latest statistics from North America on Bettor's Delight show that his average earnings per starter has reached US$160,600, per eligible horse and $129,421 and per foal eligible to race. An amazing statistic for any stallion and one impossible to match.

Let us just look at a couple of mares by Bettor's Delight that performed in the elite end of racing throughout the world over the last several months..

The third richest daughter of super sire Bettor's Delight in North America is the sensational Caviart Ally 1:48 ($2,113,506) conqueror of world champion mare Shartin N at her last start in November at Yonkers in the $100,000 Matchmaker Final.

In Australia an imported daughter of Bettor's Delight from New Zealand, Bettor Enforce, has dominated the mares events over the last few months with 13 wins and $259,000 in the bank with a record of 1:48.9.

In New Zealand what can we say watching the Woodlands Stud $200,000 Group 1 Auckland Cup when the only mare in the race, the Bettor's Delight mare Amazing Dream downs the Miracle Mile winner Spankem (1:47.7) and in doing so took her record to 17 wins with $849,915 in the bank.

Here is your chance to buy into another daughter of Bettor's Delight at the New Zealand Bloodstock’s 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 14th of February. Lot 112 Mamacita is one of only three fillies by Bettor's Delight in the Breckon Farms draft this year.

Mamacita is a full sister to the Group 1 winner Burnaholeinmypocket whose bred on a golden cross.

A brown filly by the world’s leading sire Bettor’s Delight from the Christian Cullen mare Kelly Maguire, she carries a 4x4 cross to the mighty Albatross.

She’s a sister to the Group 1 Queensland 3YO and Melton Free-for-all winner Burnaholeinmypocket, the winner of $260,000, and the Melton, Menangle and USA winner Positano (1:50.4) and a half-sister to the Melton winner Fleshing.

Her second dam, the 4YO Mare of the Year Flash Atom, won 28 races in USA and NZ and $216,000 including the Group 3 North Island Breeders Stakes.

