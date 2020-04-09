Day At The Track

Bettor's Delight leads APG sires

02:27 AM 09 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bettor's Delight
Bettor's Delight

The Woodlands Stud flagship Bettor’s Delight was clearly the top harness racing sire on average price at this year’s round of Australian Pacing Gold yearling sales.

Of the 35 head offered by the great Cam’s Card Shark horse, 31 were sold for an average of $60,484. He had four of the seven yearlings to fetch $100,000 or more including the three highest priced colts and the leading filly at the Sydney auction.

Art Major, who sired the highest priced yearling in Melbourne at $160,000, Courage Under Fire and Captaintreacherous were the only other sires with stock to reach six figures.

The deceased Courage Under Fire’s had four progeny sell for an average of $53,125 to finish second on the list.

Next was Captaintreacherous, who had 30 of his second crop sell for an average price of $51,200, followed by his own sire Somebeachsomewhere (21 sold - $41,976 average), Mach Three (2 - $35,000), Sweet Lou (18 - $33,778) and Art Major (38 - $33,237).

Always B Miki was the leading first crop sire with 30 head sold for an average of $28,189, followed by Betting Line (34 – $24,632) and Racing Hill (7 - $8,429).

Muscle Hill topped the trotting sire’s section with two lots averaging $52,500.

Other trotting stallions with multiple sales included Andover Hall (2 - $42,500), Father Patrick (4 - $36,875), Love You (2 - $33,250), Creatine (2 - $25,000) and Majestic Son (8 - $20,938).

 

PACING SIRES

Sire                                          No. Sold                      $Average

Bettor’s Delight                       31                                60,484

Courage Under Fire*              4                                  53,125

Captaintreacherous                30                                51,200

Somebeachsomewhere*        21                                41,976

Mach Three*                          2                                  35,000

Sweet Lou                             18                                33,778

Art Major                                38                                33,237

Alta Christiano*                      8                                  29,875

Always B Miki                         30                                28,189

American Ideal                       29                                28,121

Tintin In America                    6                                  24,833

Betting Line                             34                                24,632

Rock N Roll Heaven                13                                21,077

Roll With Joe                           7                                  19,357

Fly Like An Eagle                     9                                  18,111

Shadow Play                           7                                  18,000

Rocknroll Hanover*                1                                  18,000

Badlands Hanover                 5                                  17,600

Sportswriter                            14                                17,357

Betterthancheddar                 6                                  17,083

Hurrikane Kingcole*               2                                  16,000

Rich And Spoilt*                      1                                  16,000

Western Terror                       5                                  15,600

Sunshine Beach                     15                                15,233

Warrawee Needy                    7                                  14,000

Four Starzzz Shark                 9                                  13,556

He’s Watching                         8                                  13,125

A Rocknroll Dance                  29                                12,586

Heston Blue Chip                    2                                  12,500

Changeover                             1                                  12,500

Caribbean Blaster                   1                                  11,000

Follow The Stars                    12                                10,958

Well Said                                 15                                10,800

Pet Rock                                  9                                  10,389

Guaranteed                             1                                  10,000

Racing Hill                               7                                  8,429

Grinfromeartoear*                   1                                  7,000

Renaissance Man                   1                                  7,000

Mr Feelgood                           1                                  6,000

Auckland Reactor                    5                                  5,400

Falcon Seelster*                      1                                  5,000

 

TROTTING SIRES

Sire                                          No. Sold                      $Average

Muscle Hill                              2                                  52,500

Trixton                                     1                                  51,000

Orlando Vici                            1                                  50,000

Andover Hall                           2                                  42,500

Father Patrick                         4                                  36,875

Love You                                  2                                  33,250

Creatine                                  2                                  25,000

Royalty For Life                       1                                  25,000

Majestic Son                           8                                  20,938

Cardigan Boko                        2                                  17,000            

Muscle Mass                           1                                  14,000

Quaker Jet                               2                                  11,500

Lawman                                  1                                  11,000

Bacardi Lindy                          3                                  10,167

Aldebaran Eagle                     1                                  10,000

Kvintet Avenger                      1                                  10,000

Dreamcatcher                         3                                  9,667

Used To Me                             8                                  6,625

Sebastian K                              2                                  6,000

Skyvalley                                 2                                  6,000

Peak                                        1                                  4,000  

 *Deceased

By Peter Wharton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Fern Paquet, Jr. wins four of five Olympia qualifiers
09-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Spring mixed sale cancelled
09-Apr-2020 02:04 AM NZST
Status statement from Jeff Gural
08-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Breedings to help New Jersey Horsemen
08-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Second payment due for $200,000 Prix d'Ete
08-Apr-2020 06:04 AM NZST
Cobalt NOT a performance enhancing drug!
08-Apr-2020 03:04 AM NZST
Impacts, good and bad, felt by the industry
08-Apr-2020 03:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News