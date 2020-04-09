Bettor's Delight leads APG sires

The Woodlands Stud flagship Bettor’s Delight was clearly the top harness racing sire on average price at this year’s round of Australian Pacing Gold yearling sales.

Of the 35 head offered by the great Cam’s Card Shark horse, 31 were sold for an average of $60,484. He had four of the seven yearlings to fetch $100,000 or more including the three highest priced colts and the leading filly at the Sydney auction.

Art Major, who sired the highest priced yearling in Melbourne at $160,000, Courage Under Fire and Captaintreacherous were the only other sires with stock to reach six figures.

The deceased Courage Under Fire’s had four progeny sell for an average of $53,125 to finish second on the list.

Next was Captaintreacherous, who had 30 of his second crop sell for an average price of $51,200, followed by his own sire Somebeachsomewhere (21 sold - $41,976 average), Mach Three (2 - $35,000), Sweet Lou (18 - $33,778) and Art Major (38 - $33,237).

Always B Miki was the leading first crop sire with 30 head sold for an average of $28,189, followed by Betting Line (34 – $24,632) and Racing Hill (7 - $8,429).

Muscle Hill topped the trotting sire’s section with two lots averaging $52,500.

Other trotting stallions with multiple sales included Andover Hall (2 - $42,500), Father Patrick (4 - $36,875), Love You (2 - $33,250), Creatine (2 - $25,000) and Majestic Son (8 - $20,938).

PACING SIRES

Sire No. Sold $Average

Bettor’s Delight 31 60,484

Courage Under Fire* 4 53,125

Captaintreacherous 30 51,200

Somebeachsomewhere* 21 41,976

Mach Three* 2 35,000

Sweet Lou 18 33,778

Art Major 38 33,237

Alta Christiano* 8 29,875

Always B Miki 30 28,189

American Ideal 29 28,121

Tintin In America 6 24,833

Betting Line 34 24,632

Rock N Roll Heaven 13 21,077

Roll With Joe 7 19,357

Fly Like An Eagle 9 18,111

Shadow Play 7 18,000

Rocknroll Hanover* 1 18,000

Badlands Hanover 5 17,600

Sportswriter 14 17,357

Betterthancheddar 6 17,083

Hurrikane Kingcole* 2 16,000

Rich And Spoilt* 1 16,000

Western Terror 5 15,600

Sunshine Beach 15 15,233

Warrawee Needy 7 14,000

Four Starzzz Shark 9 13,556

He’s Watching 8 13,125

A Rocknroll Dance 29 12,586

Heston Blue Chip 2 12,500

Changeover 1 12,500

Caribbean Blaster 1 11,000

Follow The Stars 12 10,958

Well Said 15 10,800

Pet Rock 9 10,389

Guaranteed 1 10,000

Racing Hill 7 8,429

Grinfromeartoear* 1 7,000

Renaissance Man 1 7,000

Mr Feelgood 1 6,000

Auckland Reactor 5 5,400

Falcon Seelster* 1 5,000

TROTTING SIRES

Sire No. Sold $Average

Muscle Hill 2 52,500

Trixton 1 51,000

Orlando Vici 1 50,000

Andover Hall 2 42,500

Father Patrick 4 36,875

Love You 2 33,250

Creatine 2 25,000

Royalty For Life 1 25,000

Majestic Son 8 20,938

Cardigan Boko 2 17,000

Muscle Mass 1 14,000

Quaker Jet 2 11,500

Lawman 1 11,000

Bacardi Lindy 3 10,167

Aldebaran Eagle 1 10,000

Kvintet Avenger 1 10,000

Dreamcatcher 3 9,667

Used To Me 8 6,625

Sebastian K 2 6,000

Skyvalley 2 6,000

Peak 1 4,000

*Deceased

By Peter Wharton