Bettor's Delight leads APG sires

The Woodlands Stud flagship Bettor’s Delight was clearly the top harness racing sire on average price at this year’s round of Australian Pacing Gold yearling sales.
Of the 35 head offered by the great Cam’s Card Shark horse, 31 were sold for an average of $60,484. He had four of the seven yearlings to fetch $100,000 or more including the three highest priced colts and the leading filly at the Sydney auction.
Art Major, who sired the highest priced yearling in Melbourne at $160,000, Courage Under Fire and Captaintreacherous were the only other sires with stock to reach six figures.
The deceased Courage Under Fire’s had four progeny sell for an average of $53,125 to finish second on the list.
Next was Captaintreacherous, who had 30 of his second crop sell for an average price of $51,200, followed by his own sire Somebeachsomewhere (21 sold - $41,976 average), Mach Three (2 - $35,000), Sweet Lou (18 - $33,778) and Art Major (38 - $33,237).
Always B Miki was the leading first crop sire with 30 head sold for an average of $28,189, followed by Betting Line (34 – $24,632) and Racing Hill (7 - $8,429).
Muscle Hill topped the trotting sire’s section with two lots averaging $52,500.
Other trotting stallions with multiple sales included Andover Hall (2 - $42,500), Father Patrick (4 - $36,875), Love You (2 - $33,250), Creatine (2 - $25,000) and Majestic Son (8 - $20,938).
PACING SIRES
Sire No. Sold $Average
Bettor’s Delight 31 60,484
Courage Under Fire* 4 53,125
Captaintreacherous 30 51,200
Somebeachsomewhere* 21 41,976
Mach Three* 2 35,000
Sweet Lou 18 33,778
Art Major 38 33,237
Alta Christiano* 8 29,875
Always B Miki 30 28,189
American Ideal 29 28,121
Tintin In America 6 24,833
Betting Line 34 24,632
Rock N Roll Heaven 13 21,077
Roll With Joe 7 19,357
Fly Like An Eagle 9 18,111
Shadow Play 7 18,000
Rocknroll Hanover* 1 18,000
Badlands Hanover 5 17,600
Sportswriter 14 17,357
Betterthancheddar 6 17,083
Hurrikane Kingcole* 2 16,000
Rich And Spoilt* 1 16,000
Western Terror 5 15,600
Sunshine Beach 15 15,233
Warrawee Needy 7 14,000
Four Starzzz Shark 9 13,556
He’s Watching 8 13,125
A Rocknroll Dance 29 12,586
Heston Blue Chip 2 12,500
Changeover 1 12,500
Caribbean Blaster 1 11,000
Follow The Stars 12 10,958
Well Said 15 10,800
Pet Rock 9 10,389
Guaranteed 1 10,000
Racing Hill 7 8,429
Grinfromeartoear* 1 7,000
Renaissance Man 1 7,000
Mr Feelgood 1 6,000
Auckland Reactor 5 5,400
Falcon Seelster* 1 5,000
TROTTING SIRES
Sire No. Sold $Average
Muscle Hill 2 52,500
Trixton 1 51,000
Orlando Vici 1 50,000
Andover Hall 2 42,500
Father Patrick 4 36,875
Love You 2 33,250
Creatine 2 25,000
Royalty For Life 1 25,000
Majestic Son 8 20,938
Cardigan Boko 2 17,000
Muscle Mass 1 14,000
Quaker Jet 2 11,500
Lawman 1 11,000
Bacardi Lindy 3 10,167
Aldebaran Eagle 1 10,000
Kvintet Avenger 1 10,000
Dreamcatcher 3 9,667
Used To Me 8 6,625
Sebastian K 2 6,000
Skyvalley 2 6,000
Peak 1 4,000
*Deceased
By Peter Wharton