Utmost Delight shows her toughness

Kiwi harness racing mare Utmost Delight showed her toughness by bravely fighting back to win when looking beaten at Tabcorp Park Melton in Australia on Saturday night.
Racing against a small but strong field in the Gr3 Pure Steel, Utmost Delight sat parked for the majority of the race before rallying late in the run home to claim a narrow short head win in a gruelling 3 way battle up the home straight.
Utmost Delight (Bettor's Delight-Victor Supreme) ran the 2240m mobile in 2-39.3, a mile rate of 1-54.4
Trainer Steven Reid was looking to get the classy mare to the bigger track in Sydney he told harness correspondent Adam Hamilton earlier in the week.
|4
|8:03pm
|EDGELL SIDEWINDERS THE PURE STEEL (GROUP 3)
|2240M
|$30,000 M0 Or Better. PBD/$L4. Mobile
|Final Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|UTMOST DELIGHT NZ
|$ 17,100
|Fr5
|5
|Steven Reid
|Greg Sugars
|$ 1.90 fav
|3WE OLM 2 SWAB
|BAY MARE 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of VICTOR SUPREME (NZ) (PLACID VICTOR NZ)
Owner(s): C J (Charles) Roberts
Breeder(s): C J (Charles) Roberts
|2
|SHADOW REIGN
|$ 4,500
|Fr1
|1
|Wayne Potter
|Gavin Lang
|SHFHD
|$ 15.20
|GS WC L 1
|3
|AMPLE POWER
|$ 3,000
|Fr4
|4
|Emma Stewart
|Chris Alford
|HFNK
|$ 5.50
|PRS 6 D/F
|4
|MAKES EVERY SCENTS
|$ 1,500
|Fr6
|6
|David Aiken
|Kima Frenning
|3.50
|$ 17.00
|RAS 8
|5
|EGODAN
|$ 900
|Fr2
|2
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|5.30
|$ 3.10
|PRS GS UCL 4 HUE
|6
|LOVE INA CHEVY NZ
|$ 600
|Fr3
|3
|Lance Justice
|Lance Justice
|8.00
|$ 22.50
|3
|Scratchings
|All started
|Track Rating: GOOD
|Gross Time: 2:39:3
|Mile Rate: 1:54:4
|Lead Time: 44.3
|First Quarter: 29.5
|Second Quarter: 30
|Third Quarter: 28.3
|Fourth Quarter: 27.2
|Margins: SHFHD x HFNK