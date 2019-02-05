Day At The Track

Utmost Delight shows her toughness

08:49 AM 05 Feb 2019 NZDT
Utmost Delight
Ashlea Brennan photo

Kiwi harness racing mare Utmost Delight showed her toughness by bravely fighting back to win when looking beaten at Tabcorp Park Melton in Australia on Saturday night.

Racing against a small but strong field in the Gr3 Pure Steel, Utmost Delight sat parked for the majority of the race before rallying late in the run home to claim a narrow short head win in a gruelling 3 way battle up the home straight.

Utmost Delight (Bettor's Delight-Victor Supreme) ran the 2240m mobile in 2-39.3, a mile rate of 1-54.4 

Trainer Steven Reid was looking to get the classy mare to the bigger track in Sydney he told harness correspondent Adam Hamilton earlier in the week.

 

.Watch the video replay here

 

4 8:03pm EDGELL SIDEWINDERS THE PURE STEEL (GROUP 3) 2240M
$30,000 M0 Or Better. PBD/$L4. Mobile Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 UTMOST DELIGHT NZ  $ 17,100   Fr5 5 Steven Reid Greg Sugars   $ 1.90 fav  3WE OLM 2 SWAB
  BAY MARE 5 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of VICTOR SUPREME (NZ) (PLACID VICTOR NZ) 
Owner(s): C J (Charles) Roberts 
Breeder(s): C J (Charles) Roberts
2 SHADOW REIGN  $ 4,500   Fr1 1 Wayne Potter Gavin Lang SHFHD $ 15.20   GS WC L 1
3 AMPLE POWER  $ 3,000   Fr4 4 Emma Stewart Chris Alford HFNK $ 5.50   PRS 6 D/F
4 MAKES EVERY SCENTS  $ 1,500   Fr6 6 David Aiken Kima Frenning 3.50 $ 17.00   RAS 8
5 EGODAN  $ 900   Fr2 2 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 5.30 $ 3.10   PRS GS UCL 4 HUE
6 LOVE INA CHEVY NZ  $ 600   Fr3 3 Lance Justice Lance Justice 8.00 $ 22.50   3
Scratchings
All started
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:39:3 Mile Rate: 1:54:4 Lead Time: 44.3
First Quarter: 29.5 Second Quarter: 30 Third Quarter: 28.3 Fourth Quarter: 27.2
Margins: SHFHD x HFNK

 

