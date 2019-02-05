Utmost Delight shows her toughness

Kiwi harness racing mare Utmost Delight showed her toughness by bravely fighting back to win when looking beaten at Tabcorp Park Melton in Australia on Saturday night.

Racing against a small but strong field in the Gr3 Pure Steel, Utmost Delight sat parked for the majority of the race before rallying late in the run home to claim a narrow short head win in a gruelling 3 way battle up the home straight.

Utmost Delight ( Bettor's Delight -Victor Supreme) ran the 2240m mobile in 2-39.3, a mile rate of 1-54.4

Trainer Steven Reid was looking to get the classy mare to the bigger track in Sydney he told harness correspondent Adam Hamilton earlier in the week.

.Watch the video replay here

4 8:03pm EDGELL SIDEWINDERS THE PURE STEEL (GROUP 3) 2240M $30,000 M0 Or Better. PBD/$L4. Mobile Final Results

Scratchings All started