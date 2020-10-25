Bettor's Wish, Gimpanzee successful in preps

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Bettor's Wish and Gimpanzee prepared for next week's Breeders Crown finals with wins in their respective $25,000 invitational races Saturday (Oct. 24) at Harrah's Hoosier Park.



The Breeders Crown Open Pace, Open Trot and Mare Trot did not require eliminations, so the invitationals were an opportunity to get a start prior to next Saturday's finals.



Bettor's Wish won the invitational pace, a seven-horse field with four Breeders Crown finalists, by three-quarters of a length over Brassy Hanover in 1:50.2. Century Farroh finished third.



The Breeders Crown finalists in the race were Bettor's Wish, Century Farroh, Sectionline Bigry (fourth) and Dancin Lou (sixth). Last year, Bettor's Wish finished second by a head to Dancin Lou in the Breeders Crown for 3-year-old male pacers.



Gimpanzee won the invitational trot, a seven-horse field with six Breeders Crown finalists, by 1-3/4 lengths over Manchego in 1:52. Majestic Player A finished third.



The Breeders Crown finalists in the race were Gimpanzee, Manchego, Majestic Player A, Lindy The Great (fourth), Fiftydallarbill (fifth) and Reign Of Honor (seventh).



In the invitational pace, Bettor's Wish and driver Dexter Dunn were fourth as Century Farroh led the field to the quarter in :26.2 and half in :55.4. Bettor's Wish made his move heading to the final turn and was a half length from the leader when they reached three-quarters in 1:24.4. Bettor's Wish came home in :25.3 to get the win.



"He's such a gutsy horse, his attitude is amazing, and makes my job easy because he's so versatile," Dunn said. "It's not an easy move (from age 3 to 4), but you know he's going to go out there and give you 100%. He's stepped up very good."



Chris Ryder trains Bettor's Wish, a son of Bettor's Delight out of Lifetime Star. The 4-year-old has won five of 10 races this season, earning $382,232. For his career, he has won 23 of 41 starts and $2.29 million. He is owned by Ryder, Bella Racing, Fair Island Farm and Bettor's Wish Partners. He was bred by Brittany Farms.



Bettor's Wish will stand at Diamond Creek Farm of Pennsylvania in 2021.



"I'll miss him, that's for sure," Dunn said. "He's like an old mate. I'll definitely miss him, but I'm looking forward to see what he can produce on the racetrack once he becomes a stud."



Bettor's Wish, the 4-5 favorite, paid $3.60 to win.



In the invitational trot, Lindy The Great set the fractions -- :27, :56.3 and 1:25.2 -- while Gimpanzee and driver Brian Sears bided their time in third behind Reign Of Honor. Once in the stretch, Gimpanzee took control and cruised to victory. Manchego, who was sixth until well into the stretch, charged late with a :25.1 last quarter to get the place spot.



The 4-year-old Gimpanzee, trained by Marcus Melander, is a two-time Breeders Crown champion. With a victory next week, he would join Mack Lobell as the only male trotters to win trophies at ages 2, 3 and 4.



Gimpanzee has won seven of 10 races this year and $728,464. For his career, he has won 24 of 33 races and $2.44 million. He is owned by Courant Inc. and S R F Stable. The son of Chapter Seven and Steamy Windows was bred by Order By Stable.



Sent off as the even money favorite, Gimpanzee paid $4.20 to win.



by Ken Weingartner, for the Breeders Crown