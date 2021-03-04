Bettor's Wish has become a father

The first foal (a colt) sired by world champion Bettor's Wish

Brittany Farms is thrilled to announce the arrival of their first foal by Bettor's Wish from Brittany Farm's mare Shining Beauty.

The colt from 2021 and 2020 Dan Patch award winning Bettor's Wish has a special connection to Brittany Farms.

Bettor's Wish and the dam Shining Beauty were both bred and raised by Brittany Farms. Shining Beauty is a stakes winning Captain Treacherous daughter of World Champion, Dan Patch and O'Brien Award winning mare American Jewel who herself was Brittany Farms born and raised.

The first time mother is standing close by as her foal poses for his first photo.