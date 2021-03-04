Day At The Track

Bettor's Wish has become a father

12:31 PM 04 Mar 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing
The first foal (a colt) sired by world champion Bettor's Wish
Leah Cheverie Photo

Brittany Farms is thrilled to announce the arrival of their first foal by Bettor's Wish from Brittany Farm's mare Shining Beauty.

The colt from 2021 and 2020 Dan Patch award winning Bettor's Wish has a special connection to Brittany Farms.

Bettor's Wish and the dam Shining Beauty were both bred and raised by Brittany Farms. Shining Beauty is a stakes winning Captain Treacherous daughter of World Champion, Dan Patch and O'Brien Award winning mare American Jewel who herself was Brittany Farms born and raised.

The first time mother is standing close by as her foal poses for his first photo.

From the Bettor's Wish Syndicate

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Shes Pukka N scores back to back
04-Mar-2021 15:03 PM NZDT
Bettor's Wish has become a father
04-Mar-2021 12:03 PM NZDT
Scioto Downs seeks associate judge
04-Mar-2021 12:03 PM NZDT
Keep Watching cruises in series opener
04-Mar-2021 11:03 AM NZDT
Robyn Camden keeps win percentage up
04-Mar-2021 09:03 AM NZDT
Tritton Stable leads Yonkers nominees
04-Mar-2021 04:03 AM NZDT
The Horseman's Voice with Freddie Hudson
04-Mar-2021 03:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News