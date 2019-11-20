Bettor’s Wish moves up to No.2

Hightstown, NJ — Matron Stakes 3-year-old colt-and-gelding pace winner Bettor’s Wish moved up to No. 2 in this week’s Harness Racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, receiving one point more than previous No. 2 Greenshoe.
Season-long No. 1 Shartin N won an invitational for fillies and mares last week at Dover Downs and added 17 points to her total. She enjoys a 52-point cushion over Bettor’s Wish.
Warrawee Ubeaut finished fourth in the Matron Stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers and dropped four first-place votes but remained No. 4. Manchego, who was idle, rounded out the top five.
Atlanta returned to the top 10 after winning the preferred trot Saturday at The Meadowlands. Atlanta, who was previously ranked in the top 10 in week 22, was eighth this week.
The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year. The final poll will be released Dec. 3.
Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 26 – 11/19/2019
|Rank
|Name (First Votes)
|A/G/S
|Record
|Earnings
|Points
|Pvs
|1
|Shartin N (25)
|6pm
|18-15-2-0
|$940,177
|328
|1
|2
|Bettor’s Wish (3)
|3pc
|18-13-5-0
|$1,560,620
|276
|3
|3
|Greenshoe (6)
|3tc
|13-10-3-0
|$1,277,049
|275
|2
|4
|Warrawee Ubeaut
|3pf
|18-12-2-3
|$937,170
|220
|4
|5
|Manchego (1)
|4tm
|16-8-0-0
|$500,038
|189
|5
|6
|Gimpanzee
|3tc
|13-8-1-2
|$1,101,313
|134
|6
|7
|Real Cool Sam
|2tg
|10-9-0-0
|$497,774
|70
|7
|8
|Atlanta
|4tm
|14-8-3-1
|$726,200
|68
|—
|9
|Lather Up
|4ph
|12-8-1-1
|$768,011
|65
|9
|10
|McWicked
|8ph
|16-6-3-3
|$1,017,466
|63
|10
ALSO: Tall Dark Stranger 60; Caviart Ally 38; Southwind Ozzi 21; Papi Rob Hanover 20; Lyons Sentinel 15; Dancin Lou 13; Winndevie 12; Amigo Volo, Elver Hanover, When Dovescry 8; Tall Drink Hanover 6; Ramona Hill 5; Bold Eagle, Reflect With Me 4; Millies Possesion, Six Pack 3; Captain Crunch, Guardian Angel AS, Swansea 2; Easy Lover Hanover, Forbidden Trade, Hypnotic AM 1.