Bettor’s Wish moves up to No.2

Hightstown, NJ — Matron Stakes 3-year-old colt-and-gelding pace winner Bettor’s Wish moved up to No. 2 in this week’s Harness Racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll, receiving one point more than previous No. 2 Greenshoe.

Season-long No. 1 Shartin N won an invitational for fillies and mares last week at Dover Downs and added 17 points to her total. She enjoys a 52-point cushion over Bettor’s Wish.

Warrawee Ubeaut finished fourth in the Matron Stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers and dropped four first-place votes but remained No. 4. Manchego, who was idle, rounded out the top five.

Atlanta returned to the top 10 after winning the preferred trot Saturday at The Meadowlands. Atlanta, who was previously ranked in the top 10 in week 22, was eighth this week.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association vote on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year. The final poll will be released Dec. 3.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 26 – 11/19/2019

Rank Name (First Votes) A/G/S Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Shartin N (25) 6pm 18-15-2-0 $940,177 328 1 2 Bettor’s Wish (3) 3pc 18-13-5-0 $1,560,620 276 3 3 Greenshoe (6) 3tc 13-10-3-0 $1,277,049 275 2 4 Warrawee Ubeaut 3pf 18-12-2-3 $937,170 220 4 5 Manchego (1) 4tm 16-8-0-0 $500,038 189 5 6 Gimpanzee 3tc 13-8-1-2 $1,101,313 134 6 7 Real Cool Sam 2tg 10-9-0-0 $497,774 70 7 8 Atlanta 4tm 14-8-3-1 $726,200 68 — 9 Lather Up 4ph 12-8-1-1 $768,011 65 9 10 McWicked 8ph 16-6-3-3 $1,017,466 63 10

ALSO: Tall Dark Stranger 60; Caviart Ally 38; Southwind Ozzi 21; Papi Rob Hanover 20; Lyons Sentinel 15; Dancin Lou 13; Winndevie 12; Amigo Volo, Elver Hanover, When Dovescry 8; Tall Drink Hanover 6; Ramona Hill 5; Bold Eagle, Reflect With Me 4; Millies Possesion, Six Pack 3; Captain Crunch, Guardian Angel AS, Swansea 2; Easy Lover Hanover, Forbidden Trade, Hypnotic AM 1.

by Ken Weingartner, USTA Media Relations Manager