Bettor's Wish takes Messenger first elim

09:56 AM 25 Aug 2019 NZST
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, August 24, 2019--It was a 'Non-Bettor's Wish' Saturday night (Aug. 24th) during Yonkers Raceway's harness racing eliminations for the 64th Messenger Stakes.

Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn), the lone $30,000 supplemental entrant into the second jewel of the Pacing Triple Crown, summarily disposed of his five rivals in a non-wagering elim.

A pole-sitting second early in the $40,000 off-the-card elim, Bettor's Wish took over from American Mercury (Tyler Buter) before a 28-second opening quarter-mile. After a pedestrian, 58-second intermission, Escapetothebeach (Corey Callahan) tried it first-up from fourth.

Bettor's Wish led through a 1:26.1 three-quarters, eventually holding off American Mercury by a half-length in 1:53.2.

Escapetothebeach backed away but held third, with Branquinho (Jason Bartlett) fourth. That quartet goes into next Saturday night's (Aug. 31st) $500,000 finale of the Messenger. Lyons Johnnyjnr (Dan Dube) and Captain Trevor (Jordan Stratton) completed the order.

Bettor's Wish, a Bettor's Delight colt has hit the board in 22-of-23 career tries (13 wins, 7 seconds, 2 thirds, $1,131,600). He now has eight wins and three seconds) in 11 '19 tries ($859,544). Chris Ry8der co-owns (with Bella Racing, Fair Island Farm & Bettor's Wish Partners) and trains.

"He was just so great, so easy to drive," Dunn said. "I can't wait for next week."

The remaining half of the Messenger field was to be decided later this evening in the second, $40,000 elim, part of the dozen-race wagering program.

(this story will be updated)

by Frank Drucker, for Yonkers Raceway

 

