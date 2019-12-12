Bettor's Wish to breed and race

Chris Ryder, as harness racing trainer and part owner, has announced that Bettor's Wish will stand to a limited number of mares in 2020 for a stud fee of $10,000. He will be collected at Walnridge Equine Clinic, Cream Ridge, N.J., making his foals eligible to the reenergized New Jersey Sire Stakes .

Bettor's Wish will remain in training and race next year against the sport's older pacers in the popular free-for-all events.

"There was a lot of interest from around the country and within our own ownership group to breed to him. I don't think there will be any issue keeping a regular collection schedule," Ryder said.

Part-owner Eric Cherry is delighted to be able to breed to Bettor's Wish next year. "I bought into him for his stallion potential and because he crosses so well with a lot of my mares. I will be breeding Breeders Crown Champion Call Me Queen Be (p,3,1:49.1f) Candlelight Dinner (p,2,1:52.2), I'm Trigger Happy (p,3,1:51.3f) and others. I'm very excited for the future."

Bettor's Wish had a remarkable 3-year-old season amassing $1,643,745--the most of any horse this year--and a record of 13 wins and 6 seconds in 19 starts. He finished the year with a field-sweeping second in the TVG Final at the Meadowlands racing against older horses, making him the first 3-year-old pacer to hit the board in the history of the TVG races.

For further details or booking information call (908) 451-4135 or email BettorsWish@gmail.com