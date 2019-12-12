Day At The Track

Bettor's Wish to breed and race

02:38 PM 12 Dec 2019 NZDT
Bettor's Wish, harness racing
Bettor's Wish
Ken Weingartner photo
Chris Ryder, as harness racing trainer and part owner, has announced that Bettor's Wish will stand to a limited number of mares in 2020 for a stud fee of $10,000. He will be collected at Walnridge Equine Clinic, Cream Ridge, N.J., making his foals eligible to the reenergized New Jersey Sire Stakes.
 
Bettor's Wish will remain in training and race next year against the sport's older pacers in the popular free-for-all events.
 
"There was a lot of interest from around the country and within our own ownership group to breed to him. I don't think there will be any issue keeping a regular collection schedule," Ryder said.
 
Part-owner Eric Cherry is delighted to be able to breed to Bettor's Wish next year. "I bought into him for his stallion potential and because he crosses so well with a lot of my mares. I will be breeding Breeders Crown Champion Call Me Queen Be (p,3,1:49.1f) Candlelight Dinner (p,2,1:52.2), I'm Trigger Happy (p,3,1:51.3f) and others. I'm very excited for the future."
 
Bettor's Wish had a remarkable 3-year-old season amassing $1,643,745--the most of any horse this year--and a record of 13 wins and 6 seconds in 19 starts. He finished the year with a field-sweeping second in the TVG Final at the Meadowlands racing against older horses, making him the first 3-year-old pacer to hit the board in the history of the TVG races.
 
For further details or booking information call (908) 451-4135 or email BettorsWish@gmail.com.
 
From the Bettor's Wish Ownership Group
 
 
