Bettor's Wish to stand at Diamond Creek

Diamond Creek Farm is excited to announce the addition of champion harness racing pacer Bettor’s Wish to its already stellar stud roster.

Bettor’s Wish has had an impressive career, pacing to wins as a 3-year-old in prestigious races such as the $400,000 Carl Milstein Memorial, $300,000 Art Rooney Pace, $270,000 Tattersalls and the $248,350 Matron Stakes. These wins led to Bettor’s Wish being crowned the Dan Patch 3-Year-Old Colt Pacer of the Year in 2019.

As a 4-year-old, Bettor’s Wish recently put forth a powerful showing to capture the $229,660 Sam McKee Memorial on Hambletonian Day at The Meadowlands, stopping the timer in a personal best of 1:47.3 and raising his earnings to $2,124,783.

"We have been following the career of Bettor’s Wish closely," said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden. "We knew he would be a perfect addition to our lineup. Along with his pedigree as a son of super-sire Bettor's Delight, he has continually shown great strength and consistency throughout his career. Credit goes to Chris Ryder and his team.

“We are excited about the opportunity, not only for Pennsylvania breeders, but breeders as a whole. Thanks again to the ownership group for trusting us to give Bettor’s Wish the best chance to be a success as he begins his next career."

He will be standing at Diamond Creek of Pennsylvania in 2021.

Details on stud fee and shares will follow shortly. In the meantime, breeders can put their name on the interested list by emailing bettorswish@gmail.com or calling (908) 451-4135.

