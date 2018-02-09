Golden cross, Bettor's Delight x Christian Cullen

In New Zealand champion harness racing stallion Bettor's Delight has left 125 individual winners from just Christian Cullen mares to date.

Three of those horses are harness racing millionaires all destined to stand at stud including the champion superstar Lazarus who is Bettor's Delight's richest horse produced world-wide.

Lazarus ($3,663,438) from Bethany by Christian Cullen

Highview Tommy ($1,021,904) from Baptism Fie by Christian Cullen

Ohoka Punter ($1,031,960) from Milwood Minisota by Christian Cullen

In North America the progeny of Bettor's Delight have won over $186,189,150 to date. He has produced 1102 race winners with 21 of his progeny winning over a million dollars, 77 winning over $500,000 and 493 winning over $100,000.

His average earnings per foal born are already $116,441 and growing every day.

In New Zealand Bettor's Delight has 1,711 foals 3-years-old and older and they have won $40,880,643 to date.

In Australia Bettor's Delight has produced Australian bred progeny earnings of almost $30 million to date.

Lazarus winning The Hunter Cup

Highview Tommy winning The Ballarat Cup 2012

Ohoka Punter winning The Pure Steel 2016

At the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland on February the 12th (next Monday), there are four outstanding Bettor's Delight colts that are out of Christian Cullen mares and one additional colt out of an In The Pocket mare (In The Pocket is the sire of Christian Cullen) in the Breckon Farms draft.

Here is your chance to buy a top racing prospect and a future stallion possibility that has a better than average chance of becoming a millionaire as the odds are in your favour with the incredible results shown above.

The first of these colts is Lot 26 Tasman Tempest an outstanding prospect with a sensational pedigree choked full of winners who is out of the good race mare Temepara Cullen, a full sister to the 2008/2009 3yr old 'Pacer Of The Year' and Hunter Cup winner Stunin Cullen ($1,493,716) who is now a successful stallion at stud.

Lot 26 – Tasman Tempest (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Temepara Cullen - Christian Cullen)

The second colt in this sale Lot 47 bred on this amazing cross, Bettor's Delight x Christian Cullen, is Freddiesam another colt with a faultless pedigree. Freddiesam's third dam, yes third dam, is the famous broodmare Black Watch who needs no introduction to any breeding buffs. Freddiesam is a full-brother to the good winner Laredo Torpedo ($54,397) and is closely related to multiple Group 1 winner and 3yr old 'Pacing Filly of the Year' Lauraella ($649,946).

Lot 47 – Freddiesam (brown colt Bettor’s Delight - Zingara - Christian Cullen)

The third colt Lot 60, bred on this incredible cross is Ray Donovan. He is a full-brother to recent impressive winner My Generation ($47,927) who beat one of New Zealand's best three-year-olds The Devils Own in the process.

My Generation

Lot 60 – Ray Donovan (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - A New Sensation - Christian Cullen)

The fourth and last colt bred on this amazing cross is Lot 152, Prince Of Pleasure. This colt is the second foal bred from the mare and is from the family of Sovereign Hill ($432,555), Dartmoor ($427,361), Keyang Cullen ($406,810) and the 2013/2014 Australian 2yr old Pacing Filly of the Year Katy Perry ($517,733) who won the 2yr old Final of the Australasian Breeders Crown.

Lot 152 – Prince Of Pleasure (brown colt Bettor’s Delight - Holly Madison - Christian Cullen)

Okay, those four colts above are all bred on the Bettor's Delight x Christian Cullen cross but the following colt Lot 102, Shoot Through, is bred on the Bettor's Delight x In The Pocket cross. As Christian Cullen is by In The Pocket this cross is not far removed in terms of pedigree. This cross has produced the outstanding horse and now stallion at stud Gold Ace ($1,247,053) the winner of 16 Group races.

Gold Ace winning The New Zealand Derby

Shoot Through is a full-brother to Delightful Dale the dam of recent Inter Dominion finalist Shandale ($296,505). He is also closely related to Katy Perry ($517,773), Cash N Flow and Reba Lord. Once again this is the family of that great broodmare Black Watch.

Lot 102 – Shoot Through (bay colt Bettor’s Delight - Dale Elinor - In The Pocket)

If you want to buy a winner then the odds are in your favour, big time, when you buy a yearling from the Breckon Farms draft at the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

Harnesslink Media