Bettors Heart N impressive winning mares open

03:36 PM 03 Dec 2020 NZDT
Bettors Heart N and Dexter Dunn, Harness racing
Bettors Heart N and Dexter Dunn winning in 1:50.3
Bettors Heart N impressive, winning the Fillies and Mares Open, at Dover Downs Wednesday night.

Soho Burning Love A,usually a staunch closer, was sent to the front by driver Tim Tetrick. 

Machnhope with driver Andrew Mc Carthy immediately went on the retake from the pocket and took the lead past the quarter in 26.4. The half was 55.2. Soho Burning Love A sat in the pocket.

At the five eights mark, Dexter Dunn maneuvered Bettors Heart N to the outside, first over.  They challenged the pacesetter Machnhope past three quarters in 123 flat, pacing a 27.3 quarter.

At the seven eights pole, Bettors Heart N motored past Machnhope and the pocket rocket Soho Burning Love A to win by a convincing, three quarters of a length.  The time of the race was 1:50.3.  Bettors Heart N. was sent off as the four to five race favorite.

Bettors Heart N paced an individual last half in 53.4 seconds.  The individual last three quarters of a mile was paced in 1:22.2.

Bettors Heart N ( Bettor’s Delight) is owned by Enzed Racing Stable Inc.  Dexter Dunn was the driver for trainer R. Nifty Norman.

Machnhope finished second for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Noel Dailey.

Soho Burning Love A was third.  Tim Tetrick was her pilot.  Jim King Jr was the trainer.

Montrelll Teague won four races on the card.

Post Time for Dover Downs is 4:30 pm.

 

Alex Kraszewski
Dover Downs

