Bettors Wish to return to racing

Chris Ryder, trainer of Bettor's Wish, announced today that the top 3-year-old colt would return to harness racing for the 2020 season.

"We are all disappointed, but he failed to be certified to cover a full book of mares and we think this is the right path to travel. Actually he will be racing next week in the Matron and possibly try the older horses in the TVG. We had been approached by all of the major breeding farms and their enthusiasm for the horse certainly was greatly appreciated," Ryder said.

The enthusiasm is warranted. Bettor's Wish is not only the year's richest overall Standardbred ($1,436,445) but also the top-ranked male pacer in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown weekly poll. He has won elims or finals of 11 stakes races that include the Breeders Crown, Meadowlands Pace, North America Cup and Messenger.

When asked about the news, Art Zubrod, who shares ownership of Fair Island Farm with wife Leah Cheverie and are part of the Bettor's Wish ownership group, says he was not surprised.

"Bettor's Wish is a ridgling and I am not surprised. It's rare that a ridgling be able to stand to a full book. I believe Matt's Scooter did but Cam Fella struggled when breeding over 100 mares. My recommendation is to collect him in the spring when he has a break in his racing schedule so we can get a good reading on what we can expect for the 2021 season," Zubrod said.

"Diamond Creek had a very generous and interesting offer for their New York farm. It was tempting, but after much discussion it was decided to return to the track for one more year."

Bettor's Wish has had a remarkable 3-year-old campaign, amassing $1,436,445 in earnings so far this year and career earnings of $1,708,501. He has a speed mark of 1:47.4 taken in a Kentucky Sire Stakes win and a remarkable 12 wins and five seconds in 17 starts.