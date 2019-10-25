Betts awarded Drive of the Night

Driver McKayler Barnes all smiles after winning with Kyle Shannon at Bathurst on Wednesday.

Usually winning a race means receiving all the glory, however at Bathurst on Wednesday night young Phoebe Betts was awarded the ‘Drive of the Night’ for running second.

The 16-year-old took up the position behind the early leader but ended up buried four-back on the pegs with a lap to go.

Patience paid off for Betts, following the fence as the runners ahead of her elected to pull wide, she was able to make good use of the sprint lane and only go down by a half-neck margin to the Peter Bullock trained – Mckayler Barnes driven Kyle Shannon.

Race-caller Mark McNamara decided that the drive on Arma Augustus NZ should be rewarded and Betts received the ‘drive of the night’.

Driver Isobel Ross and trainer Bernie Hewitt both had a good night, bringing up a double respectively.

Ross took out the first on the Amanda Turnbull trained Joe Batters NZ, having to sit outside of the leader the seven-year-old gelding was too strong in the run to the finish, drawing away to win by a comfortable five-metre-margin.

Ross’s next win came courtesy of the Josh Turnbull trained Just Won More in the seventh on the card.

Having to commence their run just prior to 400 metre mark, the gelding was able to sustain his sprint long enough to beat the Gemma Rue trained Hammertime Harley and Renee Dale NZ.

Not having to wait most of the night, Hewitt was able to bring up his double early with Taylors Mill winning race two and Lord Denzel taking out the fourth.

Drawing barrier one, Taylors Mill made the most of the favourite Beach Babe Nikky refusing to score up, able to lead all the way for driver Doug Hewitt.

Lord Denzel was also able to utilise a barrier one draw, with driver Tom Pay electing to sit behind the leader and prove too quick for the favourite in the run to the finish.

Meanwhile, Maximus Red was able to make it three wins in a row for Steve and Amanda Turnbull, making his record this season five wins from six starts.

Of the rest, Matamua for Peter Trevor-Jones and Ashley Hart and Everybody Clap for Tony Hagney and Mat Rue both notched up their second career victories, with the Scott Hewitt trained and driven No Doubt NZ making it three wins from his six lifetime starts.