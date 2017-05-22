Bidding open on Solid Earth dispersal sale

Bidding is now open on APG's Solid Earth harness racing Dispersal Sale which is being conducted online via APG's Online Auction System.

The sale feature 40 of Kevin & Kay Seymour's outstanding mares, and will run through until 5pm this Sunday.

Bidders can register online via a two part process, as follows:

Step 1

Register as a user on APG's Online Auction System by clicking here. This will provide you with a User ID and Password which will remain with you for life.

Step 2

Log in with your User ID and Password, and then click on the "Register To Bid" link at the top of the screen to request permission to bid at the Solid Earth Dispersal Sale. This is where you will be asked to request a credit limit and select a payment method and provide some basic information to allow APG to process your credit application.

How The Auction Works

The auction works similar to a typical eBay style auction, with a few minor variations. Some key features are as follows:

All lots in the auction have reserve prices. Whilst you will not be able to see the reserves, the system will clearly show you whether or not the reserve has been met, via a line of text that will be displayed underneath the current leading bid.



All lots are subject to GST, which will be added onto the final bid price. For example, if you bid $10,000 for a horse and are the successful bidder, your final charge for the horse will be $11,000 ($10,000 + GST).



The system allows you to enter a maximum bid amount, and then automatically works on your behalf to try to purchase the horse for you at the minimum possible price.



For example, if the current bid price is $5,000 but you are prepared to go to $20,000 for the horse, then you can submit a bid of $20,000, but the system will initially only bid $5,500 on your behalf (as that is the minimum bid required to make you the leading bidder).



If, later in the auction, someone else logs in and lodges a maximum bid of say $9,000, the system will immediately bid $9,500 on your behalf, so that you maintain your status as the leading bidder.



The system will continue to bid on your behalf (in response to other people lodging bids) right up to your maximum limit of $20,000.



To view the catalogue, register and commence bidding, please click here, or for further information, please contact APG on (03) 5275 1999.

by APG Media