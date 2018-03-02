Big Action on Friday at The Meadowlands

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands is back racing tomorrow (Friday) evening with 13 live and a big $125,000 guarantee on the Pick - 5 wager spurred by a carry over of more that $30,000 from last Saturday. The bet requires a player to correctly select the winners of Races 3 through 7 and has a base wager of 50 cents. Race 3 is scheduled to go off at 7:25 pm eastern.

The guarantee is the result of a collaboration between The Meadowlands and USTA Strategic Wagering initiative. Free program pages for all Pick 5 races, as well as the $50,000 guaranteed Pick 4 (races 8 through 11) and the Race 13 Jackpot Super High five with a carryover of $120,134 are available courtesy of Track Master.

On the racetrack the $20,000 Preferred Handicap trot is the second race feature. A talented field of 7 will go forth and an interesting blend it is.

Gural Hanover (PP #7) makes his seasonal bow in his quest to advance his career bankroll to seven figures for the Burke Stable, Weaver Bruscemi. Little E and Panhellenic Stables with Yannick Gingras set to drive. Her is coupled for wagering purposes with the Opulent Yankee (PP#5 Andy Miller) who is as dependable as the Maytag repair man for his ownership group of Little E, Stolz & Geiger.

Meladys Monet is in from Yonkers for owner Melady Enterprises and trainer Kevin McDermott and Brett Miller is down to drive the career winner of nearly $1.25 million from post 6.

NF Happenstance (PP #4) has been red-hot for trainer/driver Jack Parker, Jr , a winner five times in seven starts against top competition already this year she represents the fairer sex for owner James Moore III.

LMC Mass Gem. Rossini and Zooming complete the septuplet.

It's Fiesta Friday with a cornucopia Mexican delights offered for your dining pleasure (the Tres Leche cake is divine) and you may now register for the Million Penny Giveaway through March 31 when the promotion will end.

Come early for the Survivor Pick 10 and stay late for the $120,000 carry-over in the Jackpot Hi-5.

Post time is 6:35 pm.