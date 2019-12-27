Big fields mean big action

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Meadowlands delivered full harness racing fields to its faithful last week (Dec. 19-21), and the following bet with both hands.

The previous week of racing (Dec. 12-14) saw handle that totaled $5,388,738 over the three-card race week. Last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, handle was $6,121,558, an increase of 13.6 percent.

"With some of the other tracks in our region not racing, we have been able to take advantage and provide better opportunities for our players due to our horsemen energetically supporting our entry box," said Big M Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir. "And, once again this weekend, we will provide them with more chances to cash some big tickets."

A handful of big hits have come in the track's 50-cent Pick-5, which always comes with a guaranteed pool of $25,000 and a low 15 percent takeout, as the last four times the bet has been offered the payout has been at least four figures.

The streak began Dec. 14 when one superb player held the only ticket to pick all five winners and walked away with $33,773. On Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, the payouts were $1,006 and $2,050, respectively, before a lone-winning-ticket holder cashed $29,478 on Dec. 21.

The Big M's signature bet, the 50-cent Pick-4, may not have provided the payoffs of the Pick-5, but that did not deter players from going deep. Last week, the pools from Thursday through Saturday were, $60,029, $72,380 and $94,408, respectively.

Free program pages for the Pick-4 - which offers a $50,000 guaranteed pool on Fridays and Saturdays - are always available at playmeadowlands.com and ustrotting.com.

The carryovers for the track's two 20-cent Jackpot Super High-Fives continue to expand, as bettors on Thursday will shoot for starting pots of $17,076 (Race 5) and $67,864 (Race 11).

The Meadowlands will race one additional Thursday night card. Not only will the Big M race this Thursday (Dec. 26), but will also host a live card on Jan. 2. As always, post time is 7:15 p.m.

For the fields on Thursday night click here.

DECEMBER'S DYNAMIC DUO: The Big M's top two drivers have been killing it at the mile oval this month.

Yannick Gingras has 21 wins during December, while Dexter Dunn - who is the overall leader at the Fall Meeting - has 20. Following the top two for the month are Andy Miller (11 wins) and Andy McCarthy (10).

Gingras had five victories last Thursday, leading to 10 wins for the week. Dunn had six while Andy Miller had five.

Fans will not get to bet on Gingras for a while, though, as he will be on vacation for the next few weeks.

Nick Surick tops the December trainer's race with six wins, followed by Jeff Cullipher and Andrew Harris, who have five each, and Harry Landy, who has four.

SEASON'S GREETINGS: Settlemoir's holiday message to all: "On behalf of our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gural, and all of us here at the Meadowlands, I'd like to wish everybody a joyous holiday season. We appreciate our employees, horsemen and faithful fans for being loyal to our product. We hope everybody takes some time to be with family and friends while celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas and hope everyone has a healthy and happy New Year."

COMING UP: On Dec. 27, card players who are 21 or older can play Texas Hold'em on "Free Poker Friday", hosted by World Free Poker. ... On Friday and Saturday "Win Your Share" when the Big M puts $2,019 up for grabs. Ten contestants will be selected after Race 6 to win betting vouchers ranging in value from $100-$500. The entry form is available in the live racing program or at the Players Club Desk. ... Looking ahead, on Jan. 11, the Big M will host a $400 qualifier for the World Harness Handicapping Championship. For more information, go to playmeadowlands.com.

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: Big M Fans are reminded that the track will be closed for simulcasting on December 29 and will be open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The operating schedule for the Big M's FanDuel Sportsbook will see bettors able to get their action on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and on New Year's Day from 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

Speaking of action, college football fans are sure to be fired up for the College Football Playoff that takes place on Saturday (Dec. 28).

At 4 p.m., 4th-ranked Oklahoma takes on No. 1 LSU, while at 8 p.m., No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson, who are the defending national champions.

In addition, on Sunday (Dec. 29), watch and wager on all Week 17 National Football League games. The NFL playoffs begin Jan. 4.

Meadowlands Media Relations