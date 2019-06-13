Big Grand Circuit Saturday at Mohawk

Harness Racing This Week: North America Cup, Fan Hanover, Roses Are Red, Armbro Flight and Goodtimes finals, Woodbine Mohawk Park, Milton, Ontario.

Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit spotlight will be on Woodbine Mohawk Park this weekend as the Ontario oval hosts five lucrative stakes finals on Saturday night (June 15) led by the C$1 million Pepsi North America Cup for 3-year-old colt pacers.

Also on the card will be the C$454,000 Fan Hanover for 3-year-old filly pacers, the C$330,000 Roses Are Red for older mare pacers, the C$256,000 Armbro Flight for older mare trotters and the C$247,000 Goodtimes for 3-year-old colt trotters.

Complete entries for the Mohawk races can be found by clicking on this link.

Last time: None Bettor A ($6.60), a newcomer from Down Under, continues to take the U.S. by storm and won the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie on Saturday (June 8) in 1:49 at Northfield Park. The clocking tied the all-age track record at the Ohio half-mile oval. The victory marked the sixth straight sub-1:50 victory for the 6-year-old Bettor's Delight gelding.

None Bettor A captured the Battle of Lake Erie in 1:49, which equaled the all-age track record. Raymond Lance Photo

Joe Bongiorno drove None Bettor A for his sister, Jennifer Bongiorno, who trains the pacer for co-owners Joe P Racing and Oldford Racing.

None Bettor A started from post six and fired to the lead from the gate and remained in control the entire mile through fractions of :26.4, :55, 1:22 and 1:49, besting his closest rival, Jimmy Freight, by 1-1/4 lengths.

"He (None Bettor A) feels good and does everything on his own," Joe Bongiorno said. "He puts his head down and really has fun out there."

None Bettor A increased his career bankroll to $229,245 by taking home the lion's share of the healthy $200,000 purse.

Completing the 2019 Battle field were Jimmy Freight, Southwind Amazon, The Wall, Filibuster Hanover, Bully Pulpit, Rodeo Rock and Always A Prince.

Complete recaps of the weekend races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2019, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2019 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders following this past weekend:

Drivers: 1. Tim Tetrick - 248; 2. Jason Bartlett - 154; 3. Yannick Gingras - 122; 4. Daniel Dube - 111; 5. George Brennan - 110.

Trainers: 1. Jim King Jr. - 169; 2. Ron Burke - 150; 3. Rene Allard - 77; 4. Tony Alagna - 66; 5. Andrew Harris - 64.

Owners: 1. Jo Ann Looney-King - 61.9; 2. Tim Tetrick LLC - 58.4; 3. J L Benson Stables - 53.2; 4. Richard Poillucci - 48.4; 5. Brad Grant - 47.6.

Looking ahead: Next weekend will see Grand Circuit action taking place at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono and The Meadowlands. Pocono will host eliminations for the Ben Franklin (older pacers), Earl Beal Jr. Memorial (3-year-old colt trotters), Max Hempt Memorial (3-year-old colt pacers) and James Lynch (3-year-old filly pacers) on Saturday (June 22). The Meadowlands will feature the fourth leg of the Graduate Series for 4-year-old trotters on Friday (June 21).

Paul Ramlow