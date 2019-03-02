Big Jack 'Hammers' rivals in Group 1 trot

CHAMPION trainer David Aiken might not have had a runner in this year's Miracle Mile, but that didn't stop the former premier NSW trainer from making an impact.



Aiken took out the first of the big Group Ones at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight with promising trotter Big Jack Hammer.



Now based in Victoria, but operating a satellite stable from Menangle, Big Jack Hammer came with a withering burst to score a neck win over second favourite Tough Monarch ($3.70) with War Dan Destroyer ($3.40 favourite) a further one metre back in third place in the Aquagait Trotters Mile.



Ace reinsman Anthony Butt , filling in for Kima Frenning , had Big Jack Hammer perfectly poised one-out and one-back during the run before making his move well into the straight.



While Tough Monarch's trainer-driver Rickie Alchin was nervously looking left and right for dangers from back in the field as he moved up to challenge turning for home, Alchin just knew there would be something coming from behind and no sooner had he found the front than Big Jack Hammer gathered him in and went on to score a comfortable victory in a 1:54.7 mile rate.



Butt later explained: "We were off the bit and chasing at about the 800m mark but once I got the chance to get him in behind Rickie [Alchin, Tough Monarch] he picked up the bit again and I knew I had them covered."



Earlier in the evening All Stars team co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen set the ball rolling for a big night for the stable when she scored an all-the-way win on four-year-old stallion The Bus.



Trained by fellow New Zealand trainer Mark Jones, The Bus ($3.60) found the lead quickly from gate four and Rasmussen was able to dictate terms to suit herself with a 56s first half of the mile (splits of 28.7 and 27.3).



The champion former Queensland reinswoman was then able to up the ante in the second half with quarters of 28.1s before running home in a slick 26.9s for a 1.7m win over The Wrangler (Kima Frenning) with Redbank Addi (Kate Gath) a further 1.2m back.



The winner rated 1.51 and with three wins from his last four, the son of Art Major looks destined for better things.